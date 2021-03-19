Journal Times editorial: Inexcusable delay in Rittenhouse trial

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But last week, the prosecutor in the case, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, and defense attorney Mark Richards told Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder that they needed more time to prepare — and they were still working on gathering evidence, including DNA testing.

That rings a little hollow to us. We’re not working on the case, of course, but it seems to us that all that evidence should be evident by now.

Judge Schroeder, although he went along with the joint request, seemed to harbor doubts as well.

“Mr. Rittenhouse, this case is getting older. We’re probably going to go a year from the time you were charged, plus,” Schroeder said, “Do you have any problem with the extension that is being talked about?”

Rittenhouse responded, “No, Your Honor.”

Of course not. Why would he? Rittenhouse is out on bail posted by conservative pro-gun supporters and is free to go about his daily life. And he is likely aware that as each day goes by the memories of witnesses will fade a little and some may even move away — increasing his chances for acquittal.