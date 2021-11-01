Journal Times editorial: In praise of K9 Riggs, deputies in Bristol incident

The Purple Heart is, of course, the well-known medal given to members of the Armed Forces injured or killed in the line of duty.
If there is a similar medal for police K-9 dogs, we are proud to say we know one pooch who is most deserving — Kenosha County Sheriff’s K9 Riggs.
Before we go on praising Riggs, let us give a shoutout to all the Kenosha County deputies who responded with Riggs to the scary situation on Oct. 21 at the Benson Corners convenience store and gas station on Highway 50 in Bristol.
Called by Chicago Police, KCSD deputies located the suspect wanted in two murders in Chicago earlier that day. One of the killings was someone shot at a bus stop. The other was the victim of a carjacking that took place after the first killing.
When the suspect, 33-year-old Allen Brown of Countryside, Ill., was located by Kenosha County deputies at Benson Corners, they conducted a high-risk arrest, with guns drawn and commands to surrender loudly and clearly conveyed. When Brown took off running toward Highway 50, that’s when Riggs was released. The dog took the suspect down only to have Brown, according to the account of Sheriff David Beth, shoot Riggs in the head.
Sheriff’s deputies then fired on Brown, hitting him in the leg and abdomen.
Deputies secured Brown and gave immediate first aid to him until Bristol paramedics arrived to transport him to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.
Riggs, meanwhile, was transported to Harris Veterinary Hospital in nearby Paddock Lake. Subsequently, Salem Lakes paramedics were called to transport Riggs to a specialty veterinary clinic in Lake County, Illinois. A police radio transmission the Kenosha News heard made the message clear: Let paramedics know they are transporting a wounded police officer. Many of us shed a tear and prayed for Riggs to survive.
And while it was unfortunate that it took bullets to subdue Brown, he did survive. Sheriff Beth pointed out in a press conference that the actions of Riggs and the deputies likely kept a scary situation to turn into something more tragic. After all, Brown had been accused of killing two people already; he might have turned to carjacking again at the busy Benson Corners gas station; bystanders could have been shot (store owner Gursahib Singh said there were customers in the lot at the time of the incident); and motorists on busy Highway 50 could have been struck by gunfire had Brown engaged the deputies in a firefight, or perhaps crashed into had a high-speed chase ensued down Highway 50 or nearby Highway 45.
We don’t know at this point what health challenges Riggs faces as a result of his injury, but he walked out of Veterinary Specialty Center in Buffalo Grove, Ill., on his own with his handler Deputy Terry Tifft alongside. Riggs was greeted by an honor guard of his fellow K-9 dogs from the area and their law enforcement handlers.
At a time when law enforcement is under increased scrutiny for its actions and calls for police reform ring across the nation, we need to also keep in mind that cops everyday perform difficult and dangerous duties in the name of keeping us safe. What unfolded last week in Bristol was a prime example of that valor.
Sheriff Beth indicated at a press conference on Oct. 21 that Riggs has likely seen the end of his tour of duty. To him we say Godspeed. Thanks, too, to Deputy Tifft the other deputies involved in the Benson Corners response.
Our thoughts are with Riggs for a continued speedy recovery and that may he enjoy the rest of his days in peace.