Journal Times editorial: In praise of K9 Riggs, deputies in Bristol incident

Riggs, meanwhile, was transported to Harris Veterinary Hospital in nearby Paddock Lake. Subsequently, Salem Lakes paramedics were called to transport Riggs to a specialty veterinary clinic in Lake County, Illinois. A police radio transmission the Kenosha News heard made the message clear: Let paramedics know they are transporting a wounded police officer. Many of us shed a tear and prayed for Riggs to survive.

And while it was unfortunate that it took bullets to subdue Brown, he did survive. Sheriff Beth pointed out in a press conference that the actions of Riggs and the deputies likely kept a scary situation to turn into something more tragic. After all, Brown had been accused of killing two people already; he might have turned to carjacking again at the busy Benson Corners gas station; bystanders could have been shot (store owner Gursahib Singh said there were customers in the lot at the time of the incident); and motorists on busy Highway 50 could have been struck by gunfire had Brown engaged the deputies in a firefight, or perhaps crashed into had a high-speed chase ensued down Highway 50 or nearby Highway 45.