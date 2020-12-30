Journal Times editorial: In-person tax payments should still be an option

One of the most important tasks that local governments are asked to do each year is to collect taxes. Without property taxes, roads cannot get fixed, schools cannot pay teachers and garbage cannot be collected.

Yet, this year due to COVID some local government entities are not opening up their doors to let people pay their local property taxes.

Yes, they have added drop boxes to help people avoid mail delivery delays. But with something as important as taxes many people rightfully want to leave with a receipt in hand so they have proof they paid, for themselves and for their income tax returns.

Also, if the escrow check is lost in the mail it’s not as easy as writing out another check. There is a lot of work involved and it likely would result in a late payment.

If tax collection was something that snuck up unexpectedly, then it could be understandable that government agencies wouldn’t have had time to come up with a plan.

But that is not the case. Back in March when coronavirus first started here clerks knew at the end of the year they would need to collect taxes. When the coronavirus continued through the summer and into the fall that obligation continued.