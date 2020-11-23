Journal Times editorial: In Madison, a badly needed step toward compromise

At least they sat down at the table. (Virtually, anyway).
After months of sniping at each other and turning to the courts instead of face-to-face negotiations, Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, and the Republican Legislative leadership — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg — met Friday to discuss the COVID-19 surge in the state.
According to the Wisconsin State Journal, officials called Friday’s meeting “productive,” but they provided little additional information on what specific COVID-19-related measures were discussed.
The meeting could not have come soon enough. According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, as of Saturday 1,990 people were hospitalized with COVID. And the state Department of Health Services reported Saturday that 51 more people had died from COVID complications since Friday’s report, bringing the state’s overall coronavirus death total to 3,005. (No more deaths were reported Sunday). DHS reported 9,731 new confirmed positive tests since Friday. According to the Centers for Disease Control, Wisconsin had the sixth-highest number of cases in the nation as of Sunday.
On Thursday, Wisconsin Hospital Association President and CEO Eric Borgerding sent a letter to Evers and the state’s legislative leaders, detailing the stress placed on the state’s hospitals and health systems by uncontrolled COVID-19 community spread across Wisconsin and suggesting specific legislative action to combat the pandemic.
“A crisis of this magnitude caused by a virus that is so clearly raging across all of Wisconsin demands a unified and substantial response,” wrote Borgerding. “Your joint leadership is critical to improve this situation, allowing everyone to get back to our way of life sooner.”
The WHA plea for a unified response followed pleas last week from other industry and professional organizations in the state for statewide benchmarks and guidelines.
While encouraging elected officials to “keep in mind the thousands of businesses and their employees who have been detrimentally impacted by COVID-19 and government-imposed restrictions,” Kurt Bauer, president and CEO of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, added that “Wisconsin businesses need certainty so they can continue to operate safely and help our economy rebound. Any legislative package must incentivize work and discourage frivolous lawsuits.”

Meanwhile, Wisconsin Education Association Council President Ron Martin called on DHS to put in place statewide criteria to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in schools. WEAC sent a letter on Nov. 13 to Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm, calling on her department to immediately intervene by developing a science-based, statewide framework that makes the COVID-19 case rate within the community the gauge for decisions regarding in-person learning.
“Educators, students and their families now more than ever need the consistency and predictability a mandatory, statewide framework will bring,” Martin said. “More than half of local health departments WEAC reviewed have not developed any school-specific criteria for moving between instructional models.”
Evers on Tuesday unveiled a $541 million package of COVID-19-related measures aimed at making unemployment insurance more accessible, prohibiting evictions and waiving school assessments through the end of next year. State Republicans, who hold a 21-12 margin in the State Senate and 61-38 margin in the Assembly, had yet to draft any bills aimed at addressing a pandemic.
Vos met with reporters Tuesday to discuss what was billed beforehand as “new COVID initiatives,” but he did not provide any specifics. Vos said some of Evers’ proposals are “workable,” but did not offer specifics.
U.S. Rep. Pocan, D-Wis., says Wisconsin’s response to the pandemic is a raging disaster with state government stuck in a partisan standoff.
“We pretty much saw two trains on one track — both had their lights on, both were blaring their horns — but it didn’t appear that very much was happening outwardly to address the two trains on one track, on a collision course,” Pocan told the Wisconsin Examiner, a nonpartisan, nonprofit news service. “And, unfortunately, I think you know, the trains have collided.”
Not only is there the political divide that has a chokehold on the state and the nation, but actions by both sides in Wisconsin have not helped to lay the shallowest of channels for compromise. Evers lost trust with Republican legislative leaders after his staff secretly recorded a May 14 phone conversation with GOP leaders over how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic the day after the state Supreme Court struck down the state’s stay-at-home order.
And Vos and former Senate Majority Leader (now congressman) Scott Fitzgerald have been uncompromising with the GOP’s chokehold control in the Legislature, ironically in the same state in which Democrats hold all the state’s constitutional offices and a Democrat has long held one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats.
It is high time to sit down, negotiate and work toward a plan that protects the lives and livelihoods of Wisconsinites.
Friday’s meeting was a huge step in the right direction.
