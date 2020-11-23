Journal Times editorial: In Madison, a badly needed step toward compromise

Evers on Tuesday unveiled a $541 million package of COVID-19-related measures aimed at making unemployment insurance more accessible, prohibiting evictions and waiving school assessments through the end of next year. State Republicans, who hold a 21-12 margin in the State Senate and 61-38 margin in the Assembly, had yet to draft any bills aimed at addressing a pandemic.

Vos met with reporters Tuesday to discuss what was billed beforehand as “new COVID initiatives,” but he did not provide any specifics. Vos said some of Evers’ proposals are “workable,” but did not offer specifics.

U.S. Rep. Pocan, D-Wis., says Wisconsin’s response to the pandemic is a raging disaster with state government stuck in a partisan standoff.

“We pretty much saw two trains on one track — both had their lights on, both were blaring their horns — but it didn’t appear that very much was happening outwardly to address the two trains on one track, on a collision course,” Pocan told the Wisconsin Examiner, a nonpartisan, nonprofit news service. “And, unfortunately, I think you know, the trains have collided.”