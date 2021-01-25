Journal Times editorial: In a pandemic, don't choose the side of the virus

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last month, the ANA joined the American Hospital Association and the American Medical Association in issuing a joint open letter to “all health-care professionals” emphasizing the importance of high rates of vaccination “if we hope to overcome this virus,” the Daily Beast reported.

“As frontline caregivers, our essential role in protecting the health and well being of our communities goes beyond the care we provide,” the letter says. “As a valued and trusted voice, our example is perhaps the strongest health resource we have.”

Perhaps the nurses of the Coffey County Health Department should find another line of work.

Or perhaps they could speak to Casey Pickering, nurse manager of a 23-bed ICU at the Kansas University Health System. She was one of the first to get the shot there, and said she did so thinking of the many patients her unit lost who might have been saved.

“I got it for all the people whose lives have been cut tragically short,” Pickering told The Daily Beast. “So many people have died before they were given the opportunity to get it.”

Regarding the month of December, Pickering said: “The most body bags I’ve ever gone through in a month.”