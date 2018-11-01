The longtime Boy Scout motto “Be Prepared” has been taken to heart here in Racine County as it lays the groundwork for the massive Foxconn campus.
We’ve already seen the earthmovers at work and the start of construction work on the $10 billion technology campus in Mount Pleasant that is anticipated to bring thousands of jobs to southeastern Wisconsin.
And we’ve seen a spike in ancillary construction and development plans for new housing and other support businesses that will feed into Foxconn.
But that groundwork will take more than moving earth and pouring concrete — Racine County needs to build worker skills as well and it took a big step toward doing that last week with the ceremonial groundbreaking of a $6.5 million expansion of the SC Johnson iMET Center.
Work will begin immediately on the expansion and it is expected to be completed in nine months.,
The project will remodel 16,000 square feet of the existing center and create an addition that will add another 36,000 square feet for training and education to provide technology training support for the Foxconn campus.
The project, funded by a $5 million state grant to Gateway Technical College and $1.5 million in Gateway borrowing, will add four engineering labs and five computer labs to the center, along with eight new classrooms, some of which will be used by Racine Unified’s REAL School.
That will provide training space for 3D printers and scanners in an “Industrial Design Fab Lab” and expansion of space to create a new measurement lab.
All to build local — and imported — worker skills that will be needed to make Foxconn — and Racine County — successful in this enterprise.
“Today we place a new stake in the ground and raise our commitment to prepare citizens in careers that were only dreamt about a few years ago, careers that will transform the skill sets of technicians in advanced manufacturing, industrial data analytics, robotics and cyber systems,” said Gateway President Bryan Albrecht.
He told a crowd that included Gov. Scott Walker, SCJ Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson and Alan Yeung, Foxconn’s director for U.S. strategic initiatives, the iMET Center would “become the model for training technicians throughout the world.”
That’s a strong commitment to being ready for the future and also a nod to Racine’s industrial history when it was known worldwide as a center for innovation and creative industrial development. Those glory days may soon come again in a new high-tech way.
