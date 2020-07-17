Journal Times editorial: ICE backs down on student deportations

The Journal Times Editorial Board
In an usual and very welcome reversal, the Trump administration this week walked back plans that could have forced international students to switch universities in mid-semester or risk deportation if their current university was forced to go to all-online classes by a fall surge in the coronavirus,
The rule change by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency was met with outrage from universities across the country — including the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which quickly sued to stop the new rule, arguing it compromised students’ safety and would force schools to reconsider fall enrollment plans they have spent months preparing.
Plus, there was the issue of money — big money.
Before the advent of the coronavirus last spring, international students were barred from taking classes entirely online at American colleges and universities. That went out the window when COVID-19 outbreaks forced campuses across the country to close their classrooms and dorms and sent students packing for home as they shifted to remote learning on the fly.
ICE suspended enforcement because of the pandemic and on March 13 issued guidance to universities that would be continued. A week ago, ICE said it would reinstate enforcement, triggering the brouhaha.
International students suddenly faced a quandary of unsettling risk in deciding whether to return to campus. If they signed a campus lease and committed to attend classes in person, that could go out the window if a coronavirus resurgence forced a campus closure like it did in the spring. Under the ICE rule, the student would then either have to transfer to an in-person university that wasn’t shuttered or risk being deported.
For foreign students at schools like Harvard and MIT, which have committed to remote learning this fall, it would have meant a loss of all of their foreign students.
For UW-Madison, it posed a threat to the $162 million the university collected in tuition and fees last year and another $19 million in housing. Additionally, the rule change threatened teaching since more than 26 percent of course sections at UW are taught by international teaching assistants.
That profile is echoed in universities across Wisconsin — UW-Milwaukee collects $21 million in tuition from foreign students; UW-Stevens Point, $2.2 million; UW-Stout, $3.7 million.
Small wonder then that hundreds of universities marched off to court to seek to block the ICE rule and eight federal lawsuits — including UW-Madison’s — were filed. ICE quickly relented and a U.S. District judge said the federal agency had agreed to pull its July 6 directive and “return to the status quo.”
While the federal agency’s quick change of heart was welcomed as “great news” on campuses, it unfortunately may leave the impression that the welcome mat for foreign students attending U.S. institutions is a very thin one and could be pulled at a moments notice.
That may make foreign students think twice about committing to an education here — and to the benefits the U.S. receives by having campuses populated by different ideas with people from different cultures and perspectives that enrich and expand the college learning experience.
