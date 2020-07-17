Journal Times editorial: ICE backs down on student deportations

International students suddenly faced a quandary of unsettling risk in deciding whether to return to campus. If they signed a campus lease and committed to attend classes in person, that could go out the window if a coronavirus resurgence forced a campus closure like it did in the spring. Under the ICE rule, the student would then either have to transfer to an in-person university that wasn’t shuttered or risk being deported.

For foreign students at schools like Harvard and MIT, which have committed to remote learning this fall, it would have meant a loss of all of their foreign students.

For UW-Madison, it posed a threat to the $162 million the university collected in tuition and fees last year and another $19 million in housing. Additionally, the rule change threatened teaching since more than 26 percent of course sections at UW are taught by international teaching assistants.

That profile is echoed in universities across Wisconsin — UW-Milwaukee collects $21 million in tuition from foreign students; UW-Stevens Point, $2.2 million; UW-Stout, $3.7 million.