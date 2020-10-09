Journal Times editorial: Hypocrisy and the Supreme Court

The 2020 presidential election had already begun, with early voting underway in Virginia, when Justice Ginsburg died on Sept 18.

If the 17 Republican senators, including Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson, who refused to take up Obama’s nominee because it was a presidential election year aren’t complete hypocrites, they will abide by the standard they and Leader McConnell set in 2016 and wait until January to vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s nominee to replace Ginsburg.

We suspect that Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., would have executed the same kind of norm-shattering, naked power play had he been in McConnell’s shoes in 2016 and this month. Perhaps, if the Democrats regain control of the White House and the Senate, we’ll find out in January.

But if we’re talking about shattering norms, those who lean Democratic must acknowledge the role that Harry Reid played in this.

In 2013 Reid, a Democrat and the Senate majority leader, invoked the “nuclear option;” he changed a long-standing Senate rule and dropped the number of votes needed to overcome a filibuster from 60 to a simple majority for executive appointments and most judicial nominations — a decision he justified because of trouble getting through court confirmations in the latter half of the Obama Administration.