Journal Times editorial: Hunter Biden's artwork and his father's job

We may not know art, but we know what we don’t like.

That would be influence-peddling based on a familial connection. And that goes particularly true when the family name is Biden and the patriarch is the President of the United States.

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, has dabbled in art over the years, but never had any formal training. In the past year he has become more committed to his new “profession” and inked an agreement with a New York art gallerist, Georges Berges, to sell some of his works on paper and canvas that will be priced at between $70,000 and $500,000 each when they go on sale next fall.

The budding young Biden’s first gallery showing has raised the hackles of both those in the art world and those concerned with government ethics. Some in the art world see the high prices for a first showing as unusual, if not outrageous.

Some experts in government ethics see it as an echo of Hunter Biden’s notoriety over his consulting work for a Ukrainian gas company and other business arrangements that appeared to capitalize on the Biden name while Joe Biden was vice-president.