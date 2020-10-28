Journal Times editorial: Hunter Biden story shouldn’t have been hidden

Voters should be presented with what information is out there, good and bad, so they can be informed when they cast their ballots.

In October 2016, it seemed as though there were endless news conferences with bombshells left and right about both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

That was the month that Trump’s now infamous “grab ‘em by the pussy” recording came out.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That was followed by a barrage of women making allegations against Trump about inappropriate behavior. Those were widely covered, across all media outlets and on social media.

Also that month, FBI Director James Comey sent a letter to Congress informing them that the FBI had “learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation” into the private server Clinton had used when she was secretary of state.

That was released on Oct. 28, just 11 days before the election and is believed to have played a key role in Clinton’s loss. Again that story was widely covered even though that information was unproven and even though it was days before the election.