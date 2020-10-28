Journal Times editorial: Hunter Biden story shouldn’t have been hidden

It’s no surprise to have an “October surprise,” where damaging allegations about one or both of the presidential candidates is released in the month before the election.
What is surprising this year is the attempts to hide and bury this year’s October surprise.
This year, so far, the “big surprise” has been allegations pertaining to Hunter Biden’s business deals in Ukraine and the conflict of interest it presented for his father, former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden.
U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee are leading the charge to investigate the allegations.
As Republicans, they obviously have a lot to gain from the president winning re-election, but that doesn’t mean the investigation should be buried or hidden.
Facebook and Twitter reportedly limited the online sharing of the New York Post article that cited alleged emails from Biden’s son. One email reportedly showed a top adviser for Burisma, the Ukraine gas company where Hunter Biden held a board seat, thanking Hunter for helping him meet Joe Biden.
Rightfully so, the Senate Judiciary Committee is investigating this alleged censorship.
Voters should be presented with what information is out there, good and bad, so they can be informed when they cast their ballots.
In October 2016, it seemed as though there were endless news conferences with bombshells left and right about both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.
That was the month that Trump’s now infamous “grab ‘em by the pussy” recording came out.
That was followed by a barrage of women making allegations against Trump about inappropriate behavior. Those were widely covered, across all media outlets and on social media.
Also that month, FBI Director James Comey sent a letter to Congress informing them that the FBI had “learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation” into the private server Clinton had used when she was secretary of state.
That was released on Oct. 28, just 11 days before the election and is believed to have played a key role in Clinton’s loss. Again that story was widely covered even though that information was unproven and even though it was days before the election.
For both the allegations against Trump and Clinton, voters had to weigh the news and decide if that information was worth changing their votes, especially in the cases where information had not yet been proven.
Yet this time around, some outlets are refusing to put out the report about the Biden emails and not giving the public the chance to make their own decisions.
Why was this the story for which a line in the sand was drawn?
National Public Radio bluntly said it was a waste of time to cover the Biden email story that the New York Post broke.
“We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions. And quite frankly, that’s where we ended up, this was ... a politically driven event and we decided to treat it that way,” NPR managing editor Terence Samuel said.
Yes, the timing of the article in the conservative-leaning New York Post is politically driven. But voters should be able to decide for themselves what October reports to pay attention to or dismiss. Similarly, if new allegations come out about Trump between now and Nov. 3, those shouldn’t be hidden either.
