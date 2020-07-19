Journal Times editorial: Howell will leave a lasting legacy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This month, Racine Police Chief Art Howell announced his plans to retire at the end of 2020 after 36 years with the department and eight years as chief.

During Howell’s time with the force, the City of Racine has seen a significant drop in violent crime: During a recent presentation with the Mayor’s Task Force on Police Reform, Howell showed that the city in 2019 had the lowest violent crime rate in 55 years. He’s also credited with the continued growth of community policing in Racine, which is now held up as a national model.

While Howell is set to retire, his legacy will live on indefinitely.

Howell grew up in Racine and graduated as part of the class of 1980 from Case High School. He joined the force in 1984 at the age of 22 and was a member of the anti-gang unit.

After a few years, Howell was promoted to a traffic investigator, then in 1993 at the age of 31, was promoted to investigator. A few years later, Howell was promoted to sergeant and became the department’s public information officer, providing comment on investigations in high profile cases. Howell was also involved in a wide range of community-facing initiatives, such as the development and growth of community policing.

In 2006 he was promoted to deputy chief, before being appointed chief in 2012.