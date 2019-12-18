Journal Times editorial: How did Saudi national legally acquire a gun in Florida?

Questions remain about the fatal shooting of three U.S. Navy sailors, and the wounding of eight others, by a Saudi aviation trainee at a Navy base in Pensacola, Fla., on Dec. 6.
Questions don’t remain about how the shooter, a 21-year-old Saudi national and member of the Royal Saudi Air Force named Mohammed Alshamrani, obtained the 9mm Glock 45 pistol used in what the FBI is regarding as a terrorist attack. The answer, however, is troubling.
He purchased it legally.
Any non-immigrant in the United States on a non-immigrant visa can get a firearm under certain conditions, according to federal law, CNN reported Tuesday.
In this case, Alshamrani was issued a Florida hunting license by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the FBI field office in Jacksonville said Dec. 10. Possessing a hunting license is one of a handful of ways non-immigrants can obtain a gun.
The hunting license allowed Alshamrani to purchase a gun and ammunition from a licensed Florida firearms dealer. And he did just that on July 20, buying the gun from a licensed dealer, the FBI said, without naming the dealer.
We find it unbelievable that he purchased a Glock 9mm to go hunting.
A spokeswoman for the FWC confirmed Alshamrani was issued a Florida resident hunting license in accordance with state law. Anyone who has made Florida their only state of residence with a valid ID and verified Florida residence is considered a “resident,” the FWC’s website says, and would be eligible for the license.
“That’s a federal loophole that he took advantage of,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Dec. 8. DeSantis added that he would be urging President Donald Trump and other federal officials to change policies that would allow foreign nationals to arm themselves. We agree.
The FWC on Dec. 11 directed staff members to immediately provide a proposal that would end the ability of such foreign citizens to buy handguns if they hold Florida hunting licenses, the Palm Beach (Fla.) Post reported. Commissioner Rodney Barreto said he spoke to DeSantis earlier in the day and wanted immediate action.
“There’s been a terrible issue that happened here in Florida, where a foreigner was able to get a hunting license. Then he was able to buy a gun and he was able to kill some American soldiers,” Barreto said. “We need to close that loophole. We need to close it right away. We need to look at all our rules and regulations. We’ve got to make sure foreigners cannot get guns and have the ability to kill American citizens. We need to figure that out today.”
The FBI issued a bulletin in May warning U.S. companies about the hunting license loophole, according to a source familiar with the report. It said that exception could be exploited by terrorist or criminal elements to purchase firearms to be used in attacks.
Tragically, that’s exactly what appears to have happened in Pensacola.
“I’m a big supporter of the Second Amendment, but the Second Amendment applies so that we, the American people, can keep and bear arms,” Gov DeSantis said. “It does not apply to Saudi Arabians.”
That’s correct, Governor, but we’d add that the Second Amendment doesn’t protect anyone who isn’t an American citizen.
The American government should limit gun sales within its borders to Americans.