Journal Times editorial: How did Saudi national legally acquire a gun in Florida?

“That’s a federal loophole that he took advantage of,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Dec. 8. DeSantis added that he would be urging President Donald Trump and other federal officials to change policies that would allow foreign nationals to arm themselves. We agree.

The FWC on Dec. 11 directed staff members to immediately provide a proposal that would end the ability of such foreign citizens to buy handguns if they hold Florida hunting licenses, the Palm Beach (Fla.) Post reported. Commissioner Rodney Barreto said he spoke to DeSantis earlier in the day and wanted immediate action.

“There’s been a terrible issue that happened here in Florida, where a foreigner was able to get a hunting license. Then he was able to buy a gun and he was able to kill some American soldiers,” Barreto said. “We need to close that loophole. We need to close it right away. We need to look at all our rules and regulations. We’ve got to make sure foreigners cannot get guns and have the ability to kill American citizens. We need to figure that out today.”

The FBI issued a bulletin in May warning U.S. companies about the hunting license loophole, according to a source familiar with the report. It said that exception could be exploited by terrorist or criminal elements to purchase firearms to be used in attacks.