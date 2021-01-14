Journal Times editorial: Honoring the Republicans who stood up

They stopped the steal — the attempt being perpetrated by President Trump himself, and not the one he falsely accused Democrats of perpetrating.

Their names will likely forgotten in time, but we list them here today and acknowledge the courage they showed under immense political pressure. They deserve a round of applause and our thanks.

We’ll start with Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his chief operating officer, Gabriel Sterling, who, six days before the tumultuous assault on the U.S. Capitol, rebuffed a plea, and veiled threats, from Trump to overturn Georgia’s results and “find” 11,780 votes to flip the state into his column.

“So what are we going to do here folks? I only need 11,000 votes. Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break,” the president cajoled. Trump alleged that 5,000 dead people voted in the state and there were 50,000 bogus votes that were taken from hidden suitcases in the counting room.

Raffensperger and Sterling didn’t budge — they had overseen a hand count of the state’s 5 million ballots and found two ballots from dead people; the “suitcases” were storage bins of legitimate ballots that were sealed by election workers and then reopened when it was decided to continue counting through the night.

