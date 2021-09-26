Journal Times editorial: Honor Braun today, but don't retire his number

Today, at a standing-room-only American Family Field, fans will honor the man who was the face of the Milwaukee Brewers for the better part of two decades. The team is scheduled to recognize Ryan Braun, who earlier this month announced his retirement from Major League Baseball, although he never suited up for this season.
Braun spent his entire 14-year Major League Baseball career with the Brewers. A player spending his entire career with a team is increasingly rare. No doubt that during his tenure with the Brew Crew, Braun notched impressive numbers.
Tom Haudricourt, writing in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, notes that Braun is the team’s all-time home run champ and ranks at or near the top of every significant offensive category for Milwaukee. Braun finished his career with a .296 career batting average, 352 homers, 1,963 hits and 1,154 runs batted in. He played both infield and outfield during his time with the Brewers.
Braun helped the team in its National League playoff runs in 2008, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2011. The playoff seasons are listed deliberately here, because there is quite a backstory to the 2011 season, which Brewer fans know painfully too well.
That was the year the Brewers made it to the National League Championship Series for the first time and Braun won the NL MVP Award. But things went sour when he tested positive for synthetic testosterone during the Division Series win over with the Arizona Diamondbacks that fall.
What happened next was where things went horribly wrong for Braun.
He got caught up in the Biogenesis clinic investigation that resulted in Braun eventually receiving a suspension for the final 65 games of the 2013 season. But, as Haudricourt pointed out in his Sept. 17 profile of Braun’s career: “Braun continually lied about his involvement and launched an attack on the MLB drug program while also pointing a finger at urine sample collector Dino Laurenzi Jr. in an infamous speech at the Brewers’ spring training facility on Feb. 25, 2012.”
Laurenzi has strong connections to the Kenosha area. He is a respected sports trainer and served as director of rehabilitation services for Froedtert South and its predecessor United Hospital System. The son of a local pharmacist, he once was the athletic trainer at Tremper High School and served on the Pleasant Prairie Parks Commission.
“He is as solid and standup an individual as I’ve met,” former Pleasant Prairie Village Administrator and now Village Trustee Mike Pollocoff said in a February 2012 report in the Journal Sentinel. “The world would be a lot better of a place with more guys like Dino around.”
As Haudricourt noted in his story, Laurenzi never spoke out publicly about the incident. And Braun said at the time that no financial settlement was made for Laurenzi to remain quiet.
Facing intense pressure and in light of an MLB investigation into steroid use, Braun in August 2013 issued a statement in which he offered an apology.
“At that time, I still didn’t want to believe that I had used a banned substance. I think a combination of feeling self-righteous and having a lot of unjustified anger led me to react the way I did,” Braun wrote. “I felt wronged and attacked, but looking back now, I was the one who was wrong.
“I am beyond embarrassed that I said what I thought I needed to say to defend my clouded vision of reality,” Braun continued. “I am just starting the process of trying to understand why I responded the way I did, which I continue to regret. There is no excuse for any of this.”
Braun never publicly apologized to Laurenzi, although he told ABC News in November 2013 that the two “had made amends.”
For all the impressive accomplishments in his career, Braun will forever be haunted by an asterisk on his 2011 season. That, despite his redeeming himself in the 2012 season that included a career high of 41 home runs.
Had he manned up and admitted his wrongdoing at the time the investigation was revealed, no doubt all fans and some detractors of Braun would have offered forgiveness.
No doubt, at today’s recognition of Braun at American Family Field, there will be unrelenting adoration.
The big question is whether the Brewers administration will go as far as to retire Braun’s No. 8.
That honor has only been given to true Brewers heroes Robin Yount and Paul Molitor; baseball legend and Milwaukee Braves and Brewers player Henry Aaron; and, perhaps done hastily, Hall of Fame Pitcher Rollie Fingers, who was with the team for a short time but helped pave the way for its successes in the early 1980s. All MLB teams retired No. 42 in honor of legend Jackie Robinson, and the Brewers retired No. 1 to honor Allan H. “Bud” Selig, the man who worked to bring a Major League franchise back to Milwaukee and later became commissioner of baseball.
Are Braun’s transgressions as serious as those of Pete Rose, Shoeless Joe Jackson, Sammy Sosa and Mark McGuire? Some would argue they are. Others would say definitely not.
We think Braun does deserve recognition for his accomplishments in Milwaukee. But more time needs to pass to assess whether retiring No. 8 is in order.