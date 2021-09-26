Journal Times editorial: Honor Braun today, but don't retire his number

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Facing intense pressure and in light of an MLB investigation into steroid use, Braun in August 2013 issued a statement in which he offered an apology.

“At that time, I still didn’t want to believe that I had used a banned substance. I think a combination of feeling self-righteous and having a lot of unjustified anger led me to react the way I did,” Braun wrote. “I felt wronged and attacked, but looking back now, I was the one who was wrong.

“I am beyond embarrassed that I said what I thought I needed to say to defend my clouded vision of reality,” Braun continued. “I am just starting the process of trying to understand why I responded the way I did, which I continue to regret. There is no excuse for any of this.”

Braun never publicly apologized to Laurenzi, although he told ABC News in November 2013 that the two “had made amends.”

For all the impressive accomplishments in his career, Braun will forever be haunted by an asterisk on his 2011 season. That, despite his redeeming himself in the 2012 season that included a career high of 41 home runs.

Had he manned up and admitted his wrongdoing at the time the investigation was revealed, no doubt all fans and some detractors of Braun would have offered forgiveness.