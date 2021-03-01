Journal Times editorial: Help others sign up for vaccine if you're able

In some cases, signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine can be like trying to win a ticket to your favorite singer’s concert or to a playoff game.
It’s a game of luck and strategy. You have to figure out the best strategic time to go online. Better yet, get your iPad and computer set up. Then figure out the right time to call as well. Then to be safe, some people sign up on two different sites so they are covered when one vendor calls and cancels an appointment because of vaccine shortages.
For starters, it shouldn’t be this hard to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine if you are part of an eligible population.
It should be as easy as calling one number or signing up on one site and getting put on a list. It’s not.
The most vulnerable population, most susceptible to serious COVID complications, remains senior citizens. Yet that population, especially those who are in their upper years, often don’t have access to internet or are not as tech savvy as needed to navigate the complexities of the COVID vaccination registry.
A Tuesday release from Gov. Tony Evers’ office lists several ways you can sign up:
- Call 1-800-Walgreens or visit the Walgreens online registration website to schedule an appointment.
- Contact your healthcare provider (Although this conflicts with earlier advice telling people not to contact your health care provider.)
- Visit your local public health department’s website, which varies by region.
- Or beginning March 1, register through the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry to find a vaccinator who has opted into the registry.
Could it be any more complicated? A Wall Street Journal story headline pretty well summed up the best solution.
The story was: “How to Score a Vaccine Appointment: Recruit a College Kid with Tech Skills and Patience. Young volunteers are helping seniors wrangle time slots in a bewildering field of online portals and limited supplies.”
The story talks about millennials and even those younger logging on to help the older generation try to navigate the vaccine registries.
“I feel like I’m preparing for a big game,” said George Washington University grad student Tracey Katz as she logged in to try to sign up several for the vaccine.
She is not alone. In Massachusetts, two high school volunteers launched “juniors helping seniors” to help seniors book their vaccine appointments.
Those kids have the right idea. Over the last year, we’ve all been trying to do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19. Right now one of the best and most helpful things that people can do is to try to reach out and help others, like neighbors and relatives, sign up for the vaccine.