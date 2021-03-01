Journal Times editorial: Help others sign up for vaccine if you're able

In some cases, signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine can be like trying to win a ticket to your favorite singer’s concert or to a playoff game.

It’s a game of luck and strategy. You have to figure out the best strategic time to go online. Better yet, get your iPad and computer set up. Then figure out the right time to call as well. Then to be safe, some people sign up on two different sites so they are covered when one vendor calls and cancels an appointment because of vaccine shortages.

For starters, it shouldn’t be this hard to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine if you are part of an eligible population.

It should be as easy as calling one number or signing up on one site and getting put on a list. It’s not.

The most vulnerable population, most susceptible to serious COVID complications, remains senior citizens. Yet that population, especially those who are in their upper years, often don’t have access to internet or are not as tech savvy as needed to navigate the complexities of the COVID vaccination registry.

A Tuesday release from Gov. Tony Evers’ office lists several ways you can sign up:

