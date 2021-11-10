Journal Times editorial: Governors shouldn't try to muzzle professors

Three University of Florida professors were temporarily barred from assisting plaintiffs in a lawsuit to overturn that state’s new law restricting voting rights.

Facing a storm of protest, the university on Friday abandoned its plan to bar Sharon D. Wright Austin, Daniel A. Smith and Michael McDonald from testifying in the suit. Hours later, however, the professors sued university officials in federal court, claiming their First Amendment rights had been violated. They asked the court to permanently bar the university from limiting their outside work on matters opposing the state’s interests.

The ban, as the New York Times put it before it was lifted, “is an extraordinary limit on speech that raises questions of academic freedom and First Amendment rights.”

University officials had told the three that because the school was a state institution, participating in a lawsuit against the state “is adverse to U.F.’s interests” and could not be permitted.

In their filing, the lawyers sought to question Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, on whether he was involved in the decision.

We recognize DeSantis has his supporters, and detractors, outside Florida. Here’s where we ask you to momentarily set aside your political leanings.

Why is The Journal Times editorializing about the activities of the governor of Florida with regard to the University of Florida?

We don’t want any precedents being set.

“The whole purpose of a university and academic freedom is to allow scholars free rein to conduct research,” Henry Reichman, a professor emeritus of history at California State University-East Bay and an author of two books on academic freedom, said in a Times interview. “The ultimate logic of this is that you can be an expert in the United States, except in the state where you’re actually working and being paid by the state.”

We wouldn’t want any Wisconsin governor, of any party, thinking they could muzzle UW System professors.

System professors conduct research paid for by the taxpayers of Wisconsin. They work for us, just as the governor does.

We reserve the right to call upon the experts whose salaries we pay.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0