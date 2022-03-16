Journal Times editorial: Government records belong to the people

“Publicity is justly commended as a remedy for social and industrial diseases. Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants; electric light the most efficient policeman.”

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis wrote those words in 1913, in an article for Harper’s Weekly. Nearly 110 years later, they remain a touchstone for the concept that government records belong to the people, not the government.

This is Freedom of Information Week, and today is Freedom of Information Day. We’re using this space to discuss the vital importance of government records being made public.

It’s a simple concept: If a government agency refuses to make its records public, it’s a reasonable presumption that that agency is trying to hide something, whether merely embarrassing or plainly illegal. The federal Freedom of Information Act, passed by Congress and signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1967, requires full or partial disclosure of unreleased information and documents controlled by the federal government upon request.

At the state level, the Wisconsin Open Records Law, enacted in 1982, is a series of laws intended to guarantee that the public has access to public records of government bodies at all levels. The Badger State defines “record” as any document, regardless of physical form, that “has been created or is being kept by” an agency. In general, “any requester has a right to inspect any record.”

Bill Lueders is president of Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, a private watchdog agency. On Thursday, Lueders announced the winners of the Council’s annual Openness Awards, or Opees.

They include:

Christine Brenann, who asked to see the records of communications between Fond du Lac officials and backers of a park redevelopment project. When the city asked her for $6,888 on top of the $1,000 she had already paid to locate these records, she balked. “Her experience helped raise public awareness of abusive location fee costs and led to better methods for archiving records in Fond du Lac,” Lueders wrote in a news release announcing the awards.

The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office, which has charged the Town of Omro for open records violations.

Douglas Oitzinger, a city of Marinette alderperson in the city of Marinette, who filed suit against his fellow council members, alleging that they had improperly gone into closed session to discuss water supply options. “This is about open government,” he told the local paper. “That’s all it’s about.”

The WFIC also has awarded a “Nopee,” as in “No Friend of Openness,” to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and his appointed investigator, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, for their slowness in regard to releasing records of Gableman’s probe of the 2020 Wisconsin election.

“What exactly is Gableman, a former state Supreme Court justice, doing for the $676,000 in taxpayer funds that Vos, the speaker of the state Assembly, agreed to pay him?” Lueders wrote. “Neither Gableman nor Vos seem to want people to know, despite a judge’s finding that their “denials, delays, and refusals” violate the records law. In fact, so few records have been provided in response to records requests that there is speculation that records are being destroyed. So is the state’s tradition of open government.”

Speaker Vos and Mr. Gableman can, of course, make a case for being unworthy recipients of the Nopee by taking a stronger stand in favor of transparency and making more of the probe’s records publicly available.

This newspaper regularly files Open Records requests to investigate the activity of local government agencies. Any citizen can do the same.

Because the records of government belong to all of us.

