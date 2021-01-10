Journal Times editorial: Gov. Evers, where is the vaccine rollout plan?

“The governor had months to prepare for this,” Darling said, “We all knew the vaccines were on their way.”

Darling expressed the concern shared by many Wisconsinites, who have seen family members and loved ones die or be hospitalized from the coronavirus and watched the death toll in the state climb steadily over the past 10 months — surpassing 5,000 last week.

We have hunkered down, sheltered in place at times, masked up, wiped down groceries and even books from the library and cut back on family gatherings over the holidays — all the while worrying and wondering when the vaccines will come and if we will be alive to get a shot.

We want a plan, Governor. A plan that lets us know what the pecking order will be for getting vaccinated, what the schedule is — whether we’ll be on the “list” for January, February, March, whatever. We want to know how we can sign up once our number comes up — whether it’s through county health departments, a CVS or Walgreens or our local hospital.

As Sen. Darling said, Governor, you’ve had almost a year to put that plan together.