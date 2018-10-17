Whether it was triggered by a minor pique or festering discomfort over the years, fence-mending and a commitment to further cooperation won out in the brief tiff between the Village of Mount Pleasant and Real Racine, the area’s tourism bureau.
That’s a good thing.
The village, which has many of the area’s hotels and contributes the lion’s share of the funding for the county visitors and tourism bureau, abruptly pulled out of its funding agreement in June and decided to set up its own tourism commission.
On one hand, that made sense. The village, for the past 35 years, has earmarked 75 percent of the room tax revenues taken in by its hotels to Real Racine, a sum that had grown to just under $700,000 a year and the bulk of that money wasn’t being used to promote Mount Pleasant events.
But the corollary was also true — the convention and visitors bureau’s promotional efforts and coordination of events ranging from international volleyball competitions, Ironman contests, Downtown Racine races, Burlington’s ChocolateFest, Frank Lloyd Wright tours and other events have helped fill Mount Pleasant’s hotels and resulted in spinoff economic boosts to restaurants, gas stations and other businesses in Mount Pleasant.
The June board decision was quickly met with opposition from village residents. It forced Real Racine to start examining harsh budget cuts to its efforts to lure out-of-town visitors to the area, since it was looking at a potential loss of 54 percent of its funding support.
Thankfully, Mount Pleasant and Real Racine went into negotiations and brokered a deal last month that will continue to fund the visitors bureau and also give the village some control over additional tax revenues raised.
As outlined last week, the two-year agreement that will start in January will provide Real Racine with $725,000 per year or 75 percent of room tax receipts, whichever is the lesser amount. If village hotels generate in excess of $800,000 in room taxes, the visitors bureau will get an additional $25,000. Any room tax funds above that will go to Mount Pleasant’s new tourism commission.
Mount Pleasant will also get some additional clout on the Real Racine board of directors, with each of its two representatives to the 19-member board getting two votes.
Both sides say they’re happy with the new arrangement. Real Racine Director Dave Blank said: “There’s a sense of relief. It seems like we can move ahead here and we can make sure we can inform our partners of what we’re doing and how we’re making an effect on their villages and their cities.”
Perhaps — especially with the village welcoming Foxconn, which is sure to fill more hotel rooms and likely result in the construction of more hotels — this was a good time to clear the air and make cooperative agreements to move ahead.
Fence-mending is good. We hope this sets the stage for cooperation for the next 35 years.
