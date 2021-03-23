Journal Times editorial: Good news, at last, for the Class of 2021

The students in the Class of 2021 have had a lot taken away from them in the past 12 months.

Quarantine measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic led to cancellation of nearly all of the extracurricular activities in the final third of their junior years, and more than half of their senior years. There also was an awful lot of pandemic-forced isolation, which isn’t good for the mental health of teenagers.

So we were happy for the Class of 2021, and their schoolmates, after announcements on consecutive Fridays earlier this month.

The first came on March 12, when the Racine Founders Rotary Club, which has hosted Rotary Post Prom for Racine area high schools since 1953, announced that Post Prom 2021, with the theme “An Enchanted Evening,” is planned as a safe, outdoor event from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, May 15, at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Yorkville, not its usual Festival Hall location in Downtown Racine. Cross your fingers for clear skies, folks.

The second announcement came this past Friday, when the City of Racine announced a loosening of its Safer Racine restrictions, including the allowing of some spectators at school sporting events.