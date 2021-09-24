Journal Times editorial: Golf's spotlight shines on Wisconsin

You don’t get a mulligan in professional golf.

Except this year. Wisconsin finally gets to tee it up today at Whistling Straits just up the shore of Lake Michigan after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the Ryder Cup, the pre-eminent and much-loved match-up between U.S. and European golf teams.

We’re ready. More than ready to watch and cheer the shotmaking efforts of some of the world’s best golfers on a home-state course that is perhaps the most spectacular venue in all of golf.

Hilly, long, demanding, unforgiving of errors, Whistling Straits has all the right components to make for a dramatic contest. Perched high atop the cliffs overlooking Lake Michigan, Whistling Straits combines a stadium-style course with windswept links-style grasses and hills that will require tough risk-reward assessments on every hole.

With its natural beauty and challenging layout, Whistling Straits has hosted three PGA Championships and they have been a chance for Wisconsin to showcase itself and demonstrate the fervor of its golf fans and the genial and welcoming nature of Badger State residents.

We expect this year will be no different.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}