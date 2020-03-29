Journal Times editorial: Golfers already practice social distancing; let them play

Understandably, players, course owners, the Wisconsin PGA and the Wisconsin Golf Association are wondering how their activity is different to the point of being shut down.

“We’re doing things that make us safer than other outdoor activities,” said Jeff Schwister, the executive director of the Golf Course Owners of Wisconsin. “You go down to your local parks, state parks, things like that that are open, they can be quite crowded on the trails.”

As of Thursday afternoon, a petition on change.org asking for Wisconsin to overturn course closures had nearly 19,000 signatures.

The National Golf Courses Owners Association said 13 states with nonessential business closures have allowed golf courses to stay open.

The USGA and the state golf associations gave courses guidelines earlier this month on how they could operate in a manner that promoted social distancing and fight the pandemic.

Some methods included spreading out tee times, closing practice areas, limiting players to one per cart and removing items such as sand rakes and ball washers from courses to eliminate multiple people touching the same object without it being sanitized.