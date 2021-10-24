Journal Times editorial: Going boldly into the final frontier

The nay-sayers and tut-tutters were out in force last week to rip the pricy publicity stunt that saw actor William Shatner, who rocketed to fame as Captain Kirk on “Star Trek” in the 1960s, make an actual space visit over the West Texas desert.
Shatner, along with three others, blasted 66.5 miles high aboard a Blue Origin rocket courtesy of its owner, billionaire Jeff Bezos, who stepped down as Amazon’s CEO three months ago.
The heat of re-entry was nothing compared to the withering criticism he faced on and before landing — from Hollywood to Buckingham Palace.
Britain’s Prince William tut-tutted that it was more important to focus on this planet. “We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live,” said William, who is second in line to the British throne.
His disapproval was echoed by former presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who wrote,
“Giant corporations and billionaires have had a free ride for far too long. Sometimes they take that ride all the way to outer space. They need to start paying their fair share.”
Even Shatner’s former Star Trek co-star, George Takei, chimed in saying Shatner was an “unfit human guinea pig.”
Lost in the shuffle of that acrimony were some of the moving words from Shatner himself.
“What you have given me is the most profound experience I can imagine,” Shatner said, adding he wished everyone could have that experience.
“Everybody in the world needs to see it,” he said, “This comforter of blue that we have around us. We think, Oh, that’s blue sky. And then suddenly you shoot through it, all of a sudden like you whip off a sheet when you’ve been asleep, and you’re looking into blackness. Into black ugliness.”
He told Bezos, who was there to greet the capsule as it landed, “What I would love to do is communicate, as much as possible, the jeopardy. The vulnerability of everything – it’s so small. This air which is keeping us alive is thinner than your skin.”
Later, he added to those comments in an NBC interview, contrasting the “life” he perceived on Earth and the “death” of the blackness of outer space. “We need to take care of the planet, but it’s so fragile,” he said. “There’s this little tiny blue skin that is 50 miles wide, and we pollute it, and it’s our means of living.”
Sounds very much like Captain Kirk had an ecological epiphany. A few days later at an appearance at Wizard World Chicago, Shatner warned a packed ballroom of Trekkie fans, about the dangers of global warming.
“We can’t bury our heads in the sand anymore,” Shatner said, “We are on the precipice of apocalypse.”
That view is likely shared by Bezos, who has pledged to spend $10 billion in the next ten years to fight climate change through his Bezos Earth Fund.
Yes, Shatner’s space flight was a publicity stunt, but Blue Origin has said “its ultimate goal, rather than shuttling wealthy people into space, is to advance technologies to more easily get the carbon-dioxide emissions that fuel climate change into space,” according to a news article in The New Yorker.
As Shatner put it, “he’s (Bezos) got this great vision of what he wants to do, to put industry up in space and let the pollution dissipate up there. It’s a great idea. It can’t be done too soon, by the way.”
Bezos is not alone in the quest for commercial space exploration — Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic are also in the game.
Those are the visionaries who may well pave our way into Space, the final frontier — to “go boldly where no man has gone before.”