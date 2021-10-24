Journal Times editorial: Going boldly into the final frontier

Lost in the shuffle of that acrimony were some of the moving words from Shatner himself.

“What you have given me is the most profound experience I can imagine,” Shatner said, adding he wished everyone could have that experience.

“Everybody in the world needs to see it,” he said, “This comforter of blue that we have around us. We think, Oh, that’s blue sky. And then suddenly you shoot through it, all of a sudden like you whip off a sheet when you’ve been asleep, and you’re looking into blackness. Into black ugliness.”

He told Bezos, who was there to greet the capsule as it landed, “What I would love to do is communicate, as much as possible, the jeopardy. The vulnerability of everything – it’s so small. This air which is keeping us alive is thinner than your skin.”

Later, he added to those comments in an NBC interview, contrasting the “life” he perceived on Earth and the “death” of the blackness of outer space. “We need to take care of the planet, but it’s so fragile,” he said. “There’s this little tiny blue skin that is 50 miles wide, and we pollute it, and it’s our means of living.”