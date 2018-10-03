“It’s a girl!”
“It’s s a boy!”
“It’s a raging forest fire!”
Now that was a surprise. Unfortunately, it’s also true. A gender-reveal party went terribly wrong last year when the “reveal” ceremony accidentally ignited the mesquite-covered foothills in the Santa Rita Mountains and raged over 47,000 acres near Tucson, Ariz.
The Sawmill Fire, as it was christened, forced evacuations, took a week to bring under control, involved 800 firefighters and caused an estimated $8 million in damage.
An off-duty Border Patrol agent, Dennis Dickey, 37, of Green River, Ariz., sparked the blaze in April 2017. When he was celebrating his wife’s pregnancy at a party.
Dickey had set up a target filled with colored powder (blue for boy or pink for girl) and Tannerite, a legal but highly explosive substance sometimes used in target shooting. But when he fired for the “reveal,” the explosion sparked the fire that quickly spread through dry brush.
A contrite Dickey immediately admitted to starting the fire and said last week in court he felt horrible. “It was probably one of the worst days of my life,” he said. He agreed to pay restitution for the $8 million in damages — although it remains to be seen if that will happen. He received a probationary sentence of five years and will make an initial payment of $100,000 and an additional $500 a month for the next 20 years. He will keep his job.
Perhaps the giant fire will extinguish the craze for gender reveal parties and America’s thirst for oneupmanship that somehow always seems to attach itself to celebrations, party events and faux holidays. Gender reveal parties have been growing for the past decade and have already spawned a cottage industry for colored-balloons to be popped, cupcakes, pink and blue smoke bombs, piñatas and all sorts of other merchandise. And, yes, we expect photographers and videographers are also getting into the act. There is even a Tannerite gender-reveal package with pink and blue powder available online for $85.
That’s the same route that prom proposals took. What started as a simple “Do you want to go to the prom with me?” question has now morphed into a lavish ceremony of high school students throughout the country trying to outdo each other with over-the-top (and often expensive) requests to a date.
The Sawmill fire isn’t the only example of gender reveal party excess. According to news reports, this summer a Louisiana man filled a watermelon with blue Jello and brought out a live alligator. When the alligator locked onto the watermelon and crushed it in his jaws the party-goers knew a boy was on the way. In New Jersey, a dad-to-be broke his ankle kicking a football filled with pink paint and a Philadelphia couple sent their party-goers screaming and running for cover when their pink fireworks sprayed the crowd.
Perhaps we’re old-fashioned, but we thought that infant-on-the-way ceremonies were already sufficiently covered by baby showers. But, if this trendy craze continues — viewership of gender-reveal videos online was up 60 percent in 2017 — we expect that the drive for oneupmanship will continue.
Try to keep it to cupcakes — not explosives or alligators — even if it doesn’t get as many clicks or likes online.
Oh, yes. The news stories this week didn’t mention the gender-reveal of the Arizona fire fiasco. We called the Arizona Daily Star and they told us the Dickeys had a boy.
With Dad paying out more than $200,000 in the next 20 years, he may need a scholarship if he wants to go to college.
