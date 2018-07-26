Ya got trouble,
Right here in River City!
With a capital “T”
And that rhymes with “B”
And that stands for Bird.
Bird scooters to be precise. Why, yes, indeed, the good folks just up the lake in Milwaukee are all riled up about the possible dangers of the new-fangled electric rental scooters that recently appeared on city streets. About 100 of the battery-powered scooters were put out in Milwaukee’s downtown areas earlier this summer by a California company.
A rider rents the scooter by downloading an app which directs the rider to the nearest available scooter via GPS tracking, feeding in a credit card number to pay an initial fee of $1 and then 15 cents per minute. The company, Bird Riders Incorporated of California, then collects the scooters by truck each night, recharges them and puts them out again.
Bird Riders put the scooters out without asking permission of Milwaukee’s city fathers, and that, predictably, set off all kinds of self-righteous indignation. Why they’re illegal, unlawful, dangerous, unlicensed …and they didn’t get city permission. Plus, they might also be fun.
City officials promptly condemned the little scooters, sued Bird Riders, said they couldn’t be operated on city streets or sidewalks and directed Milwaukee police to issue $98 citations to any young scofflaws who dared rent a Bird and operate it within the city confines. At least one such citation has been issued.
Now the Common Council this week is set to consider a proposal that would ban the scooters and allow them to be seized and impounded — with a charge of $500 per scooter to have them reclaimed. Mayor Tom Barrett would have to sign off on that.
Wow.
From all the ruckus, you would have thought the scooters were being used to zip around delivering heroin in Milwaukee’s Third Ward or luring the city’s youth down the road to perdition on two little wheels.
Milwaukee’s aldermen and Mayor Barrett need to take a big whiff of granny’s smelling salts and ease up here.
Yes, this may be a little fad aimed mainly at young people — perhaps reminiscent of the Pokemon Go craze a couple of years ago that sent Milwaukeeans streaming into parks and upset neighbors with the increased traffic and also triggered calls for bans.
Then, again, electric scooters, which have a top-end speed of 15 mph, might have a place in the Milwaukee transportation mix.
The scooters also face a problem with state laws, which do not define “motorized scooters” — as they do with mopeds and electric bicycles.
So, based on a 2005 memo from the state Department of Transportation, such scooters were lumped into the category of “motor vehicle” — which under federal law requires them to have brake lamps and mufflers in order to be licensed. Bird scooters have headlights and taillights — but, of course, no mufflers since they are battery powered.
The most logical path to give Bird scooters a test in Milwaukee — and other Wisconsin cities — is to follow the example of the Segway, another motorized device, which was allowed for operation on sidewalks and bike paths in many states, including Wisconsin, 15 years ago after winning the label of “electric personal assistive mobility device.”
Getting that designation would require legislation from the Legislature and Gov. Scott Walker and that can’t happen until January at the earliest since the Legislature is currently out of session.
Gov. Walker has made it a big point to try to make Wisconsin — and Milwaukee — more receptive to millennials and young people to build the state’s economy. It would seem to us that Bird scooters fit exactly into the kind of innovative and fun-spirited transportation option that might just do that — instead of the stuffy, restrictive “can’t do that here” approach Milwaukee has thus far taken.
We would urge the state Legislature to consider a new definition to cover electric scooters at their first opportunity and Milwaukee to take a deep breath and allow the Birds to flit around city streets for the rest of the summer to get a track record of their impact — and relative danger — and give the Legislature some hard facts to act on.
