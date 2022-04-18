Journal Times editorial: Ghost gun rules were overdue

President Joe Biden this month unveiled new rules to rein in the proliferation of “ghost guns,” firearms produced from kits that carry no serial numbers.

It was one of his campaign promises, and it is long overdue.

Unlike firearms manufactured by licensed companies that are required to have serial numbers, displayed on the frame of the gun that allows law enforcement to trace the gun back to the manufacturer, the firearms dealer and the original buyer, ghost guns are made of separate parts that can then be assembled by the buyer.

Some are sold in do-it-yourself kits and the lower part of the gun is usually made from metal or polymer and some are made on 3-D printers.

Under current law, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has held that, because it is an unfinished product, kit guns don’t meet the definition of a firearm.

So they have no serial numbers and can’t be traced if they’re found at the scene of a crime. And they don’t require background checks to purchase them — so anyone, even a youngster, can order a ghost gun kit.

Not surprisingly, that has made ghost guns a popular option for those who can’t pass a background check and for gun traffickers. If someone is intent on committing a crime, what better weapon to use than one that is off the books and can’t be traced back to a purchase?

And, not surprisingly, those ghost guns are turning up more frequently at crime scenes. In 2019, law enforcement agencies recovered 10,000 ghost guns nationwide. Last year Chicago police confiscated 455 ghost guns in the city, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, which also noted that 41 percent of the ATF’s cases in Los Angeles involved ghost guns.

Make no mistake about it, this is a law enforcement issue. The proposed Biden rule changes would change the definition of a firearm to include unfinished parts, like the frame of a handgun or the receiver of a long gun, and would require them to be licensed and carry serial numbers.

The rules changes also would require dealers to run background checks before a sale, just as they are required to do with other commercially made firearms.

All of that is just common sense. Ghost guns are just as lethal as fully assembled store-bought weapons and should face the same regulations for tracing and for purchasing.

What is disappointing is that the president is making the rule change through an executive order, which is likely to run into heavy opposition from gun groups and has already been scoffed at by the National Rifle Association.

Executive orders can be fleeting, changed with the stroke of a pen from one president to the next, and that is not what is really needed.

We would have much preferred that Congress had done its job and brought ghost guns under the same scrutiny as other commercially available handguns and rifles and given law enforcement agencies a needed tool to trace homemade weapons through their serial numbers when they are used in a crime.

