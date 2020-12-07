Journal Times editorial: Getting the full perspective on American heroes

Later in life, Muir showed more enlightenment in his writings and actions, recognizing discrimination faced by Blacks and also lending support to Native American causes.

In the wake of the Floyd shooting, Michael Brune, executive director of the Sierra Club, wrote an essay calling out the racism espoused by the club’s founding father and apologizing for a club that in its early years catered to White upper-class elites. According to an article by Keith Uhlig, for the USA Today Network-Wisconsin, the essay drew criticism by some affiliated with the club, which said it was undermining the huge accomplishments Muir took on behalf of conservation — protecting “250 million acres of public land and over 11,000 miles of wild rivers for the enjoyment of Americans,” Guy Saperstein, a former president of the Sierra Club Foundation, told Uhlig in an interview.

Even with the recent attention to Muir’s writings, the Sierra Club has not walked away from Muir. Its website is full of biographical information on Muir and has indexes to the many writings — and even musical works — about him.

The controversy about Muir’s legacy underscores the need for Americans to study their history as a whole, and not sweep out parts of it away just because new or uncovered information may dull some of the luster of our giants from the past.

We can’t look past the monumental accomplishments of Washington and Jefferson because they were slaveholders, or Lincoln because he signed an execution warrant for Sioux Indians involved in an 1862 uprising. Scholars and students need to look at the complete picture of our American icons, warts and all.

