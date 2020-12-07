Journal Times editorial: Getting the full perspective on American heroes

In 1903, during a three-day camping trip to Yosemite National Park, President Theodore Roosevelt and renowned naturalist John Muir posed for an iconic photo at Glacier Point, the rugged vista providing a breathtaking backdrop for a portrait of two lions of the conservation movement in America.
Three years after the trip, Roosevelt signed the Yosemite Recession Bill, which expanded the size of the national park by transferring additional acreage that had been under the auspices of the State of California to the federal government.
Muir (1838-1914) is known as the “father of the national parks,” which renowned documentary filmmaker Ken Burns and his crew chronicled in their six-part PBS documentary “The National Parks: America’s Best Idea.”
Muir was also among the founders and was the first president of the Sierra Club, America’s pre-eminent conservation club. And Muir has strong ties to Wisconsin. Although born in Scotland, he spent his early years on a farm near Portage and studied at The University of Wisconsin. Muir plays a central role in Wisconsin’s strong conservation legacy that includes notable contributions from, among others, renowned naturalist, author and educator Aldo Leopold and Gaylord Nelson, the former governor who helped found Earth Day while serving as a U.S. senator.
After the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer set off a national dialogue about reckoning with racism in America, many began questioning the legacies of some of America’s historic titans. Among them is Muir, who in writings early in his career made disparaging racist remarks about Native Americans and Black Americans. In one writing he described housing of the Cherokee as the “wigwams of savages.” He described Native Americans in California as being “lazy” and “dirty.” And he implied that some species in nature took better care of their young than a Black family he encountered in rural Florida.
Later in life, Muir showed more enlightenment in his writings and actions, recognizing discrimination faced by Blacks and also lending support to Native American causes.
In the wake of the Floyd shooting, Michael Brune, executive director of the Sierra Club, wrote an essay calling out the racism espoused by the club’s founding father and apologizing for a club that in its early years catered to White upper-class elites. According to an article by Keith Uhlig, for the USA Today Network-Wisconsin, the essay drew criticism by some affiliated with the club, which said it was undermining the huge accomplishments Muir took on behalf of conservation — protecting “250 million acres of public land and over 11,000 miles of wild rivers for the enjoyment of Americans,” Guy Saperstein, a former president of the Sierra Club Foundation, told Uhlig in an interview.
Even with the recent attention to Muir’s writings, the Sierra Club has not walked away from Muir. Its website is full of biographical information on Muir and has indexes to the many writings — and even musical works — about him.
The controversy about Muir’s legacy underscores the need for Americans to study their history as a whole, and not sweep out parts of it away just because new or uncovered information may dull some of the luster of our giants from the past.
We can’t look past the monumental accomplishments of Washington and Jefferson because they were slaveholders, or Lincoln because he signed an execution warrant for Sioux Indians involved in an 1862 uprising. Scholars and students need to look at the complete picture of our American icons, warts and all.
