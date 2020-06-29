Journal Times editorial: Full-time, in-person school must be an option

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Sept. 3 comes, it will have been 5 ½ months since students were last in school.

For many of them, it will have been 5 ½ months since they did any school work. For some students, it’s because teachers were not prepared to transfer to new online teaching technology. For others, it’s because their parents were not able to teach them at home — possibly because of work or myriad other reasons. Others have done work, but it doesn’t compare to what they would have learned in school.

Students are already behind where they are supposed to be. When September comes, schools need to physically reopen and welcome students back in.

If they don’t, our students will be even further behind. Students are already behind about a semester, push full school reopening to December and kids are pushed back practically a year.

And the achievement gap will only worsen.

If schools in Racine don’t open and others do, Racine’s students will be further behind.

While there have been 766 coronavirus-related deaths in Wisconsin, none have been for anyone ages 0-19, the Wisconsin State Health Department confirmed Friday.