Journal Times editorial: Franklin’s meat plant rejection could be our gain

When opportunity knocks, you must open the door. So goes the old adage. And the City of Franklin’s rejection of a meat-processing plant could become an opportunity for Racine and Kenosha counties.

At a packed Feb. 18 meeting of the Franklin Plan Commission, it was announced that Strauss Brands was withdrawing its request for approvals for a $73 million, 152,035-square-foot meat processing plant for a site along West Loomis Road (Highway 36).

The announcement may not have floored people as the plan had drawn widespread opposition from residents and even litigation.

Indeed, there had been speculation for several months that Strauss would not pursue the plans. In a Nov. 1 email obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, an executive with Insight Equity, which acquired Strauss in 2019, told a representative of the animal advocacy nonprofit Free from Harm that Insight Equity’s strategy for expansion “has changed.”

“We’re not planning to build a slaughterhouse there (Franklin) or anywhere else for that matter,” CEO Ted Beneski said in the email.

The newspaper reported that Beneski had walked back his statement a bit saying that by “there” he specifically meant Franklin.

In fact, the company also received opposition when it earlier proposed a plant for a location on the economically challenged north side of Milwaukee.

Franklin residents voiced concerns, almost predictably, that the plant in their view would lower property values and threaten water and air quality. At an Oct. 20, 2020 Franklin City Council meeting, just three people spoke in support of the plant while dozens voiced objections, WITI-TV reported.

Franklin Mayor Steve Olson had lobbied for the development, saying it would bring more jobs (160 was a number floated at one time) to the city, which borders Racine County’s Village of Raymond.

Naturally, the prospect of a slaughterhouse is probably not going to be the first thing that pops into residents’ minds when asked “what type of business would you like to see come to your city?”

Questions and concerns extend beyond those of animal rights backers, many of whom would not advocate or tolerate such an operation on any count. But even if one does not have objections to meat production, they may still have very legitimate questions and concerns about what happens to waste disposal, potential odors and truck traffic from such an operation.

Meat and poultry operations have run in Racine and Kenosha counties for years. Maple Leaf Farms has had duck and downy operations in western Racine County. And meat processing plants operate in the City of Kenosha and the Town of Paris in Kenosha County. And Echo Lake Foods operates a very large egg products plant in Burlington and a smaller operation in Yorkville.

While occasionally having issues like an odor problem at Echo Lake Foods a few years back, the operations have largely been good neighbors and good providers of jobs for the area.

That’s why we think it would behoove the Racine County Economic Development Corp. and the Kenosha Area Business Alliance to make overtures to Strauss Brands. We know there are sites in the counties that could accommodate the plant and, to avoid or reduce a possible not-in-my-back-yard response by residents, here are a couple of low-impact site suggestions to consider:

Wisconn Valley: The development of the Mount Pleasant site that is home to Foxconn has infrastructure in place, has excellent access to the Interstate and most residences for a mile or more in any direction have been removed.

The Dairyland Greyhound Park site: After Gov. Scott Walker vetoed plans for a tribal casino development there (despite overwhelming support for one from Kenosha city and county residents), plans changed to developing the site for industrial purposes. The site also provides excellent access to the Interstate and is largely buffered on three sides from residences by the interstate to the west, existing industrial and corporate development on the east and Kenosha Regional Airport on the north. There are, however, residences on the south side of Dairyland.

While many questions would still need to be answered in regard to the possibility of such a plant coming to our area, it definitely does provide some food for thought for Strauss company brass and local leaders.

