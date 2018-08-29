And now, Madison.
Add it to the growing list of communities across Wisconsin that are sharing in the economic surge brought by Foxconn’s immense plans for its $10 billion Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park; construction is underway on the Mount Pleasant campus that will build ultra-high-definition display panels for use in medicine, self-driving vehicles, security and television sets.
On Monday, the Taiwanese firm announced a $100 million gift to the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s College of Engineering — the largest investment from a research partner in the UW’s history. UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank committed to raising another $100 million in private donations to match the Foxconn grant, which will be used to establish an interdisciplinary research facility that will be a hub for technological innovation and provide research and development work. That, in turn, will support Foxconn’s manufacturing efforts by providing research support and opportunities for hands-on work and learning by UW students.
The Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology will have its main campus here in Mount Pleasant and an off-campus presence in Madison. The grant will pave the way to fast-track a new UW engineering building.
It is, once again, a hint as to how the Foxconn project promises to transform not only southeastern Wisconsin with advances in technology and employment, but to extend that transformation across the state.
Madison adds its name to a list of Foxconn’s Wisconsin investments that this year have already included the purchase of a downtown Green Bay site for an innovation center; the purchase of Northwestern Mutual’s former building in downtown Milwaukee to be used as the company’s North American headquarters; and the lease of another building at the Haymarket Landing site in Eau Claire for another innovation center.
Those investments come on top of the dozens of contracts the company signed earlier this year with construction firms across the state for the building of the Wisconn Valley campus — firms ranging from a steel erection company in Menomonie to an excavation and stormwater management company in Black River Falls.
Mount Pleasant may be the hub for all this activity, but clearly the spokes of Foxconn’s impact are reaching across Wisconsin.
The UW grant this week adds another dimension to those job and economic impact gains — that of long-term innovation and a partnership for building knowledge.
As Chancellor Blank put it: “The partnership combines the strengths of two global leaders — of the world’s top high tech manufacturing companies and one of the world’s top universities.”
