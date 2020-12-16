Journal Times editorial: Follow Fauci's advice: Send the kids back to school

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the message from those who want to stop its spread has been: Listen to the experts.
That was the right position to take. The advice from government agencies such as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on hand-washing and mask-wearing has changed since March, as physicians and scientists have continued to study the disease and its effects on humans. But listening to the experts, and heeding their counsel, has remained good advice.
We believe the time has come to heed expert advice on children in grades K-12 returning to their school buildings.
Dr. Anthony Fauci — director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President George W. Bush for his work on AIDS relief; one of the leading members of President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force; and President-elect Joe Biden’s designee to be his chief medical adviser — says kids should be back in school.
In a Nov. 29 interview with ABC News, Fauci said that the spread of COVID-19 “among children and from children is not really very big at all, not like one would have suspected,” Fauci said. “So let’s try to get the kids back.”
Online classes are hurting math scores and widening achievement gaps along racial and economic lines, the nonprofit research group NWEA reported in late November. Analysis by NWEA of data from more than 4 million third- through eighth-graders across the country showed student progress is slipping. The researchers also worried their study underestimates the impact on minority and poor students, who have been disproportionately stuck at home for school.
That concern definitely applies to the Racine Unified School District, where 67% of students last year were considered economically disadvantaged. RUSD absolutely should figure out how to follow Fauci’s advice, before those who don’t do well in remote learning have another quarter of falling behind.
Support Local Journalism
Meanwhile, while gathering students in classrooms admittedly presents some risk for infection, leaving them at home contributes to social isolation, abuse, depression and hunger, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. That’s especially true for younger students.
There’s also the substantial issue of working parents not being able to have their school-age children at home alone, leaving some parents no choice but to leave the workforce to oversee their kids’ at-home education. While that is not directly related to education, it certainly has the potential to have an adverse effect on families.
Given Fauci’s advice on the low risk of catching COVID-19 to school-age kids, and the risks both to the education and the mental health of those kids by keeping them at home, we feel that the time has come for kids to return to their school buildings.
The debate over the safety of in-person schooling continues locally, with the fight over the City of Racine’s order to close all school buildings within its jurisdiction until Jan. 15 having gone to the state Supreme Court.
Schools can help keep students safe from the virus by isolating them in small groups, separating desks with Plexiglas and, for middle and high school students, requiring masks. Parents should still be given an online option, but they should also be given the option to return their children to their school buildings.
In the same ABC News interview, Fauci added: “Let’s try to mitigate the things that maintain and just push the kind of community spread that we’re trying to avoid.” We absolutely should continue to make every effort to protect those who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19, including the wearing of masks and limits on large crowds, until the vaccines can be widely distributed.
But school-age children are not within the category of most vulnerable.
As Dr. Fauci said, its spread among children and from children is “not really very big at all.”
We should follow the science and get the kids back in the classroom.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!