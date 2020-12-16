Journal Times editorial: Follow Fauci's advice: Send the kids back to school

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the message from those who want to stop its spread has been: Listen to the experts.

That was the right position to take. The advice from government agencies such as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on hand-washing and mask-wearing has changed since March, as physicians and scientists have continued to study the disease and its effects on humans. But listening to the experts, and heeding their counsel, has remained good advice.

We believe the time has come to heed expert advice on children in grades K-12 returning to their school buildings.

Dr. Anthony Fauci — director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President George W. Bush for his work on AIDS relief; one of the leading members of President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force; and President-elect Joe Biden’s designee to be his chief medical adviser — says kids should be back in school.

In a Nov. 29 interview with ABC News, Fauci said that the spread of COVID-19 “among children and from children is not really very big at all, not like one would have suspected,” Fauci said. “So let’s try to get the kids back.”