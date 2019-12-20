Journal Times editorial: Flushing out the details on low-flow toilets

OK. Let’s get to the bottom of this crappy situation.
President Donald Trump earlier this month tapped into a long-simmering dispute over low-flow toilets, telling a small business roundtable at the White House that he had directed the federal Environmental Protection Agency to review water efficiency standards in bathroom fixtures.
The president complained that “people are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times as opposed to once” in homes with low-flow toilets and said water efficiency standards have slowed water to a trickle from faucets and other bathroom fixtures.
“You can’t wash your hands practically, there’s so little water that comes out of the faucet, and you leave the faucet on and it takes you much longer to wash your hands, you end up using the same amount of water,” Trump said.
Trump’s call for a review was perhaps superfluous, since Congress last year directed a review of any regulations adopted before 2012 – including the water conservation standards.
But the president’s directive promptly lit up social media with a brief flurry of scatological derision and provided fodder for late night talk shows.
And it was true to Trump’s penchant for rolling back government regulations and struck a chord with Americans who have long complained about low-flow water appliances since they were mandated in 1992 under President George W. Bush, which made 1.6 gallons per flush a mandatory federal maximum for new toilets. That compered to 3.5 gallons to 7 gallons of water per flush for older toilets.
When the law was first implemented in the mid-1990s, we confess we were among the grumblers over the lack of bowl-cleansing powers of the low-flow models — even as we acknowledged the water conservation benefits.
The EPA’s website tells us that replacing inefficient toilets can reduce water usage for an average family by 13,000 gallons a year — saving the family $140 per year.
But that was more than 20 years ago and a review of news and commentary on the subject shows that yes, the first iteration of low-flow toilets had some problems when they first came out, but design changes and other modifications have improved their performance.
Those changes included a widening of the valve that dispenses water from the tank to the bowl to increase water flow, widening the trapway pipe that takes water and waste out of the bowl and new glazing in the trapway to reduce friction. We also saw the advent of pressure-assisted flush toilets which use compressed air to push water out of the tank for a more forceful flow.
But the issue isn’t just confined to the bathroom — it extends to sewage pipes and even municipal sewage systems. Eight years ago, the City of San Francisco said it had saved 20 million gallons of water per year with the advent of the low-flow toilets, but it was struggling to deal with waste sludge that was building up in sewer pipes that were designed for a higher flow of water.
And, of course, there’s the environmental angle. President Trump said he was considering different regulations for states with different levels of rainfall, according to a Bloomberg News report.
“There may be some areas where we’ll go the other route, desert areas, but for the most part, you have many states where they have so much water that comes down, it’s called rain, they don’t know what to do with it,” he told the roundtable.
It might be a little more complicated than that. In Wisconsin, we have areas with lower groundwater tables that are struggling to get drinkable water and water conservation efforts make sense. And we have also seen years with more flooding in Iowa, Missouri and other states and the impact of effluent discharged into rivers certainly impacts that.
For a look closer to home, we called a reputable long-time Racine plumbing company, one that’s been in business here since 1906. The owner there told us the current models of low-flow toilets are “pretty good — some you have to flush a couple of times.” He said in older homes you can have sewer issues with a build-up problem because of less water flow.
“Some people use too much paper; you can get paper clogs,” he added.
His advice for any changes in the federal regulations? “Use more water — a little more water — not to go back to the way they used to be.”
And in the interim, while President Trump, the Congress and the EPA struggle with the low-flow toilet issue?
“Just hold the handle down longer. That’s what I tell them now.”
