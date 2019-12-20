Journal Times editorial: Flushing out the details on low-flow toilets

And, of course, there’s the environmental angle. President Trump said he was considering different regulations for states with different levels of rainfall, according to a Bloomberg News report.

“There may be some areas where we’ll go the other route, desert areas, but for the most part, you have many states where they have so much water that comes down, it’s called rain, they don’t know what to do with it,” he told the roundtable.

It might be a little more complicated than that. In Wisconsin, we have areas with lower groundwater tables that are struggling to get drinkable water and water conservation efforts make sense. And we have also seen years with more flooding in Iowa, Missouri and other states and the impact of effluent discharged into rivers certainly impacts that.

For a look closer to home, we called a reputable long-time Racine plumbing company, one that’s been in business here since 1906. The owner there told us the current models of low-flow toilets are “pretty good — some you have to flush a couple of times.” He said in older homes you can have sewer issues with a build-up problem because of less water flow.

“Some people use too much paper; you can get paper clogs,” he added.