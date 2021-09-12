Journal Times editorial: Flight for Life's Burlington hub is good news

We all hope that we never have to have 911 called for us or for any of our loved ones. We especially hope and pray that it’s not so serious that Flight For Life needs to be called for helicopter transport. But if those emergencies do happen, soon, the emergency response will be much quicker thanks to the deal between the City of Burlington and Flight For Life to establish a new hub at the Burlington airport.

The deal almost didn’t happen after airport neighbors came forward complaining about the noise. Fortunately, aldermen made the right decision and allowed the deal to move forward in the name of public safety.

As Alderman Theresa Meyer said: “We would be crazy to pass this up.”

The new hub will reduce response times by 20 minutes or more for patients in Burlington and nearby, benefiting residents in all of western Racine and Kenosha County as well as Walworth County and beyond.

One of the neighbors against this, Keena Vos, said the noise of the helicopters would ruin the quality of life and said, “You are turning Burlington into a Chicago suburb. It’s a total shame … The Burlington residents deserve better.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No. This is not going to turn Burlington into a Chicago suburb. Not even close.