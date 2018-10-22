After months — or should we say years? — of discussion about the need to replace Case High School’s pool, a new figure was presented last week as to how much it could cost to replace the pool, which is reportedly structurally unsound and unsafe to swim in.
The figure that was presented was not the roughly $3 million that had been discussed in the past. By Oct. 15, the $3 million estimate had grown astronomically, to $8 million to $12 million for an aquatic center.
Somehow, the discussion of a new Case pool had turned into a discussion of an aquatic center — seemingly overnight.
We don’t need another aquatic center. In May, an aquatic center opened at Pritchard Park with an estimated cost of $6.5 million, which SC Johnson had donated to make the project happen.
That aquatic center — which an estimated cost millions less than Unified’s proposal — has proven to be very popular: It had more than 41,000 visits in its first summer. It’s a great community asset.
Again, we don’t need another aquatic center.
The Racine Unified School District cannot spend all of its remaining referendum money on an aquatic center. The district owes it to the community to get a realistic quote on fixing the Case pool, then following through.
As members of the Case High School swimming teams and their families have rightfully pointed out: The district has promised in the past to fix the pool and then failed to do so.
Two referendums — $16.5 million approved in 2008 and $127.5 million approved in 2014 — included plans to replace Case’s pool.
Instead of following through on the pool, in April 2015, $3 million — approximately the same amount necessary to fix Case’s pool — was allotted for several Case Fieldhouse renovations, including painting, reflooring, asbestos removal and a locker room remodeling.
Fast-forward to this year: The pool was found to be structurally unsound before the start of the school year. On Sept. 10, Unified officials announced that the proposed Unified budget for fiscal year 2019, which runs from this July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019, contains money to assess and address the Case pool situation.
At about that same time, longtime Case swimming coach Frank Michalowski, announced he was stepping down from the position, in large part because of frustration about the pool.
When The Journal Times asked him if that budgeted money would change his mind, he said, “No. That’s an iffy thing. That’s a gray area … the three times previous it was on the books to repair or replace the pool, it hasn’t been done. So what’s the guarantee? Things change, like a boiler might have to be replaced somewhere, and I understand that.”
Based on his experience, it’s not surprising that Michalowski felt that way.
At the same time, Unified has since announced it is partnering with Racine County on a new sports complex at Pritchard Park, with Unified promising to pitch in … $3 million. That money will be allocated from the district’s community service fund, which is different from its general fund and can be only used for things that benefit the entire community, not just Unified.
Marc Duff, the district’s chief financial officer, said that in theory, if the district constructed a standalone pool separate from Case that was open to the rest of the community, it might be able to use community service funds for that. However, he said, the district has already committed money to the planning and construction of a new pool at Case.
“I think, at this point, we didn’t feel it was necessary,” Duff said. “We’re dedicating the necessary funds to get it (a new Case pool) constructed.”
It’s time for Unified officials to live up to their promises. They shouldn’t scare people away from the project by throwing out a monstrous figure. If Unified officials don’t believe the pool is worth fixing, then they need to be honest with the public, which includes families and student-athletes.
Can't it be made a "community" pool, if fixed, by just pulling the existing hallway gate that prohibits access to the rest of the school?
Yea, do the pool already. Take some money from the administration. They already make too much.
