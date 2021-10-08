Journal Times editorial: First Amendment says you can be vulgar about the president

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Let’s be clear, this is not the only such flag around. We have heard of at least one other flying outside a residence on Racine’s north side in a residential area near the zoo — which has also caused a kerfuffle among neighbors there.

And they’re easy to come by. For the low, low cost of $12.99 plus $6.99 shipping you can find the “F—- Biden” banner for sale online and post your own profane disagreement with the election of the president. If you swing to the other side of the political aisle, in a few keystrokes you can also find a 3-foot by 5-foot “Trump lost. F—- your feelings” banner for $16.98, plus free shipping with Amazon Prime.

Vulgarity is apparently one place where you can find bipartisan agreement, at least for some people.

Flags and banners have long been used to express thoughts, stir emotions and instill pride. The Star Spangled Banner, Old Glory — the symbol of our country — has often been the center of disputes over flag desecration laws passed by Congress and states.

In a 5-4 decision that still riles many Americans, the U.S. Supreme Court in 1989 ruled that burning the U.S. flag in protest was symbolic speech that was protected by the First Amendment. It underscored that ruling again in 1990 when it struck down Congress’ “Flag Protection Act” as unconstitutional.