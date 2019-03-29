Too hot, too cold, too expensive, too cheap. Getting the mix right in balancing city subsidies with the need — and economic value — of running vibrant public festival sites at Festival Hall, Paul P. Harris Rotary Park and Memorial Hall (collectively known as the Racine Civic Centre) has long been a challenge for the City of Racine.
Charging nonprofits and other patrons too much can drive them away — as was evidenced by the recent flap over park fees that had Salmon-A-Rama considering leaving the lakefront — and fees that are too low can drive up the city’s subsidies to such events and that goes on the backs of taxpayers.
In recent years, the city has focused on revenues and so has its contract with its venue management company. Festival site subsidies from the city stand around $323,000 a year now — compared to $800,000 a year 14 years ago. But, as Alderman Sandy Weidner lamented this week, the original idea for festival park was to accommodate some 83 festivals that used to take place. “Now we have one, maybe two festivals a year that actually use that facility,” she said.
That may be a stretch, but there’s no doubt that the lakefront facilities aren’t the draw they used to be and some festivals and events have left. So it’s probably good to take another look at that balance and see what can be done to get the right mix between keeping city subsidies down and still providing vibrant festival sites that serve the public and also provide an economic boost to the Downtown.
After further review: The New Orleans Saints get to go to the Super Bowl. Oh, wait, too late to correct a blown non-call by the refs this year — but next year all will be good. NFL owners voted this week to allow reviews for offensive and defensive interference — including non-calls that are challenged by a coach during the game and booth reviews during the last two minutes of each half.
That’s a good rule change, but still too little too late for Saints fans who saw their Super Bowl hopes evaporate in the NFC Championship Game in January when referees missed a blatant pass interference call by the Los Angeles Rams late in the fourth quarter on a third down play that could well have changed the outcome of the game. The City of New Orleans was outraged — even newspapers headlined it as a robbery. And they were right.
Oh, well, the Rams went on, but lost to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, so we’ll never know how that would have played out. Maybe next year the Saints will let the good times roll.
The brand-spanking new Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is not even a year old, but already it is getting some tweaks to correct a few problems — $3 million worth of tweaks, according to news reports. That includes swapping out 3,000 tiny drink cup holders that were too small for a cup of beer or soda. Those were not in the cheap seats, but in the retractable banks of seats in the lower bowl where premium-price fans are seated.
We would bet the Bucks heard about that. Other fixes included flooring on the upper concourse that was showing wear and tear and stains from coffee and Coke; changing some seating in the BMO Harris Club to make more room an add rails for fans to put drinks down; alleviating some complaints of fan vertigo in the upper atrium by applying glazing to glass panels along some walkways; and, of course, moving the locker of Buck’s star Giannis Antetokounmpo to the center of the locker room circle and leaving a locker next to his vacant to better accommodate the media crush.
The good news is that the cost of the fixes will be borne by the Bucks, who are responsible for Forum maintenance.
It’s not over until it’s over. You may have been fooled by the migration of the songbirds, the disappearance of the mounds of ice and snow left by plows and the temperatures clawing their way into the 50s. Don’t let your guard down: flu season isn’t over. A report this week from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention said that in mid-March, the percentage of medical visits for the flu was still running just under 5 percent — the highest it has been in 20 years. Elevated flu activity is expected to continue into mid-April.
So close and yet so far. Racine County lottery players didn’t cash in on the massive $768.4 million Powerball lottery this week, but we can take some comfort in the fact that the winning ticket was issued to a lucky duck up the road at a Speedway in New Berlin.
And for a couple of bucks, ticket buyers got to daydream for a few days on how they would spend such a prize: Call the bank and get rid of the mortgage; maybe a cruise to Tahiti; buy that Harley you’ve always wanted; write a note to the boss saying you won’t be in on Monday — or EVER; give a nice chunk to charity to ease your guilt and do some good; share your prize with children or relatives (but not nasty Uncle Ed — he’s off the list). For $2 that was cheap entertainment.
We take some solace, too, in the fact, that the winner will probably pay $114.5 million in federal taxes and will likely pay another $36.5 million in Wisconsin taxes — so we all won a small bite of the prize there. Now get back to work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.