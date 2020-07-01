Journal Times editorial: Find a compromise on police radio encryption

The axiom “no news is good news” was brought to mind this spring when city police scanners went silent.
Normally that would be the case; the lack of chatter on the newsroom police scanner usually meant there was nothing going on. No mayhem, no shootings or episodes of violence that would cause a reporter to pick up the phone and call the Police Department to find out what was going on in the city and how police were responding — and then, depending on what the situation was, relaying it to readers online or in the print edition.
But that was not the case, the silence of the scanners signaled the Racine Police Department’s switch off the airwaves to encrypted digital channels that immediately put reporters and the public in the dark on even the most garden variety police communications.
Handheld scanners and smartphones with scanner apps no longer relayed police dispatch communications essentially plunging reporters and many hobbyists who have tracked police calls for years into the dark. Only fire dispatch calls continued over the air.
Racine Public Information Officer Sgt. Chad Melby said the switch was made in part to block wanted parties from listening in and getting a head start on police officers and in part to upgrade to digital communications which are more reliable.
The city has budgeted more than $1.5 million over the past three years to make the conversion and Sgt. Melby noted that other police agencies in the area — the City of Kenosha, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Milwaukee and Burlington police — have made the switch to digital radios with encrypted communications.
We have no quarrel with the notion that it’s a good idea to stop lawbreakers in the act of committing a crime from listening in on police activity. And it’s a good idea to allow police to communicate in private on investigations and tactical situations; that was done in the past using separate channels.
But, particularly in these times when police enforcement activities are under increased scrutiny, we have great quarrel with a situation where the news media and the public are blocked from hearing routine communications when they hear the blare of police sirens in their neighborhoods.
People want to know what’s going on in their neighborhoods — and police calls are right at the top of that list. They want to know if they are in danger, they want to know if they should avoid going somewhere and they want to know if their home is threatened. That’s good information and the public should have a right to be clued in — in a timely fashion.
Sgt. Melby said: “I know for the media, it’s a headache because you have to hear through a citizen or you have to get ahold of me, which is not always the easiest of things. But, as far as transparency and things go, everything is recorded and available via record requests. It doesn’t help you with a scene that’s active but if there’s questions as to how something happened everything is still recorded as usual and available.”
Headache is an understatement. For a reporter to ask a question about an event, they first have to have a clue that something was going on — a clue they often got first from a police scanner. Breaking news has been turned into broken news.
It didn’t have to be that way. There could have been some middle ground, and something short of going to total encryption in the interest of transparency of police department activity and providing citizens with information.
In Fort Collins, Colo., the Daily Coloradoan entered into written agreements several years ago with city and university police to get partial access to some of the agencies’ radio traffic when they went to encryption.
Over the past three years, there has been legislation proposed in the Colorado Legislature to require any government agency to develop encryption policies to allow more public access. But those bills have failed.
The most recent version, a watered-down proposal, would have granted “reasonable restrictions” but allowed access to the news media. It also called for allowing unencrypted access to the public through alternate means, such as a delayed online transmission. That version died in committee on a 6-5 vote in March.
If the Racine Police Department wants to foster good communication and relationships with the public — and we believe it does — it should look at finding some compromise measures to give themselves the secrecy they need in certain communications necessary to do their job and also to keep citizens in the loop and not just leave them totally in the dark.
