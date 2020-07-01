Journal Times editorial: Find a compromise on police radio encryption

We have no quarrel with the notion that it’s a good idea to stop lawbreakers in the act of committing a crime from listening in on police activity. And it’s a good idea to allow police to communicate in private on investigations and tactical situations; that was done in the past using separate channels.

But, particularly in these times when police enforcement activities are under increased scrutiny, we have great quarrel with a situation where the news media and the public are blocked from hearing routine communications when they hear the blare of police sirens in their neighborhoods.

People want to know what’s going on in their neighborhoods — and police calls are right at the top of that list. They want to know if they are in danger, they want to know if they should avoid going somewhere and they want to know if their home is threatened. That’s good information and the public should have a right to be clued in — in a timely fashion.