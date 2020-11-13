Journal Times editorial: Finally, some hope in COVID-19 fight

It is indeed a remarkable achievement — vaccines typically take five years to develop and test.

The testing is not done, however. The Pfizer vaccine still needs to complete safety tests and receive emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

And there remain questions about how long the vaccine will provide protection and how effective it will be for different age groups.

Plus, there will be the issue of manufacturing and distribution. But, Pfizer says it is already manufacturing the vaccine and will have enough doses by the end of the year to immunize 15 to 20 million people. Plus, the Trump administration last summer pledged to pay $2 billion for 100 million doses and Operation Warp Speed, the crash program under the direction of Army General Gus Perma, stands ready to inoculate up to 300 million Americans by next spring.

The Pfizer breakthrough also spurs hopes that other vaccines still in development, including one by Moderna which uses similar technology, may soon be ready.

Spring is a long way away and COVID will claim more victims and put more people in the hospital in the interim.

As the late Tom Petty put it: “The waiting is the hardest part.”