Journal Times editorial: Finally, some hope in COVID-19 fight

The dreary drumbeat of bad news on rising COVID-19 hospitalizations, mounting deaths and new infections continued this week.
Nationwide, the total number of cases surpassed the 10 million mark; hospitals in several states reported running out of space and the number of confirmed cases rose 65 percent over two weeks.
Closer to home, the fall surge in coronavirus cases forced another school district, the Burlington Area School District, to go all-virtual because of a drastic increase in cases, 24 over eight days. That puts its hybrid in-person and virtual learning on hiatus until after Thanksgiving break.
We were due for a break and on Monday we got one: Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE said a preliminary analysis showed its vaccine under development was 90 percent effective in preventing the disease among trial volunteers who had no evidence of prior coronavirus infection.
That’s stunning news and provided a bright ray of hope not only for Americans, but for a world that has been ravaged by 1.2 million COVID-19 deaths in less than a year.
“This is a historical moment,” Kathrin Jansen, a senior vice president and head of vaccine research at Pfizer told the New York Times. “This was a devastating situation, a pandemic, and we have embarked on a path and a goal that nobody ever has achieved — to come up with a vaccine within a year.”
It is indeed a remarkable achievement — vaccines typically take five years to develop and test.
The testing is not done, however. The Pfizer vaccine still needs to complete safety tests and receive emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
And there remain questions about how long the vaccine will provide protection and how effective it will be for different age groups.
Plus, there will be the issue of manufacturing and distribution. But, Pfizer says it is already manufacturing the vaccine and will have enough doses by the end of the year to immunize 15 to 20 million people. Plus, the Trump administration last summer pledged to pay $2 billion for 100 million doses and Operation Warp Speed, the crash program under the direction of Army General Gus Perma, stands ready to inoculate up to 300 million Americans by next spring.
The Pfizer breakthrough also spurs hopes that other vaccines still in development, including one by Moderna which uses similar technology, may soon be ready.
Spring is a long way away and COVID will claim more victims and put more people in the hospital in the interim.
As the late Tom Petty put it: “The waiting is the hardest part.”
So, we’ll wait and we’ll take what precautions we can with masking and social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of COVID while we’re doing that.
And we’ll hope that the promise of this vaccine lives up to its billing and lifts people all over the country — and all over the world — above the destruction and heartache that this pandemic has inflicted upon us.
