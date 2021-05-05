Journal Times editorial: Finally, a U.S. president acknowledges the Armenian genocide

This newspaper told Vartenie Dadian’s story in 2000. She was 94 at the time. Rob Golub, later managing editor of The Journal Times, told her story.

When she was a preteen, Mrs. Dadian said, soldiers took the Armenian men away from the village of Tomarza, Turkey, including Mrs. Dadian’s father. She never saw him again.

Perhaps days or weeks later, she said, “somebody came in the morning and said ‘This house has to be empty in an hour or two.’ “ Her mother gathered up bread, and they joined the walk.

“Turks, they take everything and they let us walk,” Dadian said. “We left everything ... I lost my family. I lost my mother.” Dadian’s mother died on the walk, after mother and daughter somehow became separated.

The Armenian refugees walked from Turkey to the Syrian desert. Dadian was placed in a British orphanage. She was brought to the United States by the man who became her husband.

In Golub’s telling of Dadian’s story, he quoted her eldest daughter, Akgulian, regarding being awed by her mother’s story. Akgulian said: “I think all of us feel very special, that we are existing because of her.”