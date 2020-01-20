Journal Times editorial: FEMA should leave California wildfire victims out of its fight with utility

Here in Wisconsin, we haven’t experienced natural disasters to the degree that our fellow Americans on the coasts have. Those coastal Americans pay federal taxes just as we do, so we don’t take issue with them receiving federal assistance in recovering from hurricanes and wildfires.
We do, however, take issue with the federal government trying to bill them for such assistance.
Federal officials say Pacific Gas and Electric Co. owes the government nearly $4 billion, and if they can’t get the payment request resolved as part of the utility’s bankruptcy case, they may later have to ask wildfire victims for a portion of the money instead, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Jan. 12.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency wants reimbursement from PG&E to cover costs from the government’s response to fires in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Under PG&E’s current plan to resolve its bankruptcy, any payment to FEMA would have to come from the $13.5 billion the company intends to reserve primarily to settle claims from fire victims.
Victims’ lawyers are battling FEMA’s claim, which would consume nearly 30% of the settlement. But FEMA told The Chronicle that it is compelled to seek compensation from PG&E. Otherwise, individual victims would be on the hook if they get settlement money that duplicates funds already paid by the federal government, according to Bob Fenton, the agency’s regional administrator.
That is a legitimate concern on FEMA’s part: Federal law does bar FEMA from providing financial compensation that disaster victims receive somewhere else.
But Eric Goodman, an attorney for a committee of fire victims involved in the PG&E bankruptcy case, said the agency’s right to get any money back from victims “generally doesn’t arise until those individuals have recovered from another source.” FEMA could potentially address that issue once victims actually begin to get money from the $13.5 billion trust PG&E plans to establish when it exits bankruptcy, Goodman indicated.
“The amount the victims get from the trust should be dramatically more than they get from FEMA,” Goodman said. “At that point, maybe it’s not the hardship they’re making it sound to be.”
Fenton said FEMA has “no interest” in reducing the amount of settlement funds available for fire victims.
“What we are interested in doing is holding PG&E responsible and accountable for the billions of dollars taxpayers provided to assist individuals and communities affected by the wildfires,” he said.
That’s fine, too. But FEMA shouldn’t be threatening to take a piece of the money being set aside for the wildfire victims.
PG&E is setting aside $13.5 billion — with a B — for wildfire victims. That’s proper … and suggests to us that PG&E isn’t reserving every last dollar in its coffers.
FEMA should go after some of PG&E’s other assets in attempting to recover what it’s owed, and it should let the fire victims rebuild their lives without their government threatening how much compensation they can get from their utility.