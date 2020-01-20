Journal Times editorial: FEMA should leave California wildfire victims out of its fight with utility

Here in Wisconsin, we haven’t experienced natural disasters to the degree that our fellow Americans on the coasts have. Those coastal Americans pay federal taxes just as we do, so we don’t take issue with them receiving federal assistance in recovering from hurricanes and wildfires.

We do, however, take issue with the federal government trying to bill them for such assistance.

Federal officials say Pacific Gas and Electric Co. owes the government nearly $4 billion, and if they can’t get the payment request resolved as part of the utility’s bankruptcy case, they may later have to ask wildfire victims for a portion of the money instead, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Jan. 12.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency wants reimbursement from PG&E to cover costs from the government’s response to fires in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Under PG&E’s current plan to resolve its bankruptcy, any payment to FEMA would have to come from the $13.5 billion the company intends to reserve primarily to settle claims from fire victims.