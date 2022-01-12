Journal Times editorial: FEMA funeral aid needs revision

One of America’s typical responses to a problem is to throw money at it.

Nowhere has that been more evident than in the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic. When you’re kicking trillions of dollars out the door — as Congress has done — some of it’s bound to miss the mark or avoid some reasonable checks and balances.

Congress has approved some $4.5 trillion in total spending in the fight against COVID and made some $3.5 trillion in actual payments on everything from stimulus checks ($844 billion) and unemployment compensation ($666 billion) to spending on education, paycheck protection and healthcare support.

One of the more curious, and lesser-known, pieces in all that spending is a program run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency which covers the costs — up to $9,000 — of funerals for those who have died from COVID.

As of Jan. 3, according to the FEMA web site, the agency had spent $1.6 billion in stimulus funds to assist with the burial or cremation costs of 247,000 people who died from the pandemic. To be eligible for reimbursement, death certificates for those who died after May 16, 2020, must indicate that the death was attributed to COVID-19.

According to a recent Associated Press story, “Expenses covered under the FEMA program include funeral services, cremation and interments, as well as the costs for caskets or urns, burial plots or cremation niches, markers or headstones, transportation or transfer of remains, clergy or officiant services, and the use of funeral home equipment or staff.”

It typically takes fewer than 30 days to verify eligibility and funeral homes often counsel survivors on the process and provide FEMA application forms.

Wisconsin ranks 23rd among states receiving FEMA funeral assistance. According to FEMA, it has awarded 3,810 funeral assistance payments to state residents, totaling $24,847,079 as of Jan. 3.

We have no doubt these payments are welcome assistance that can help ease the financial and emotional burden of losing a loved one — and many of us have lost family and friends to the pandemic over the past two years as the COVID death toll in this country has topped 800,000.

But, as is often the case with programs set up in a rush, some basic checks are often lacking. Our quarrel with the FEMA program is that it doesn’t include a means test to target it to families who are most in need of financial aid and it singles out COVID deaths as a special category — while ignoring deaths from other causes. Another issue, pointed out by a local funeral home director, is that people who have prepaid funeral expenses or have insurance covering those costs are not eligible for the FEMA assistance. That, too, raises an equity issue since it penalizes those who have been financially responsible in making end of life plans.

Yes, COVID is a new killer. It jumped from zero deaths in 2019 in the U.S. to 345,323 in 2020 and about 455,616 last year according to the Journal of the American Medical Association. But those numbers still rank it below heart disease which caused 690,882 deaths in 2020 and cancer which claimed 598,932 lives that year, according to JAMA.

We’re sure the families who lost loved ones to cancer and heart disease were every bit as distraught as those who lost lives to COVID. We’re not suggesting FEMA adds those categories to its aid program, but it does raise an issue of basic equity. Hopefully, the Omicron variant of COVID will turn out to be less deadly and the U.S. will see a drop in COVID deaths.

But if FEMA continues to assist with funeral expenses for COVID deaths, it should at the very least go back and rewrite its application to include a means test so these federal dollars go to less wealthy Americans and are most in need of help and it should re-examine its policies that deny assistance to people with pre-paid funeral plans.

