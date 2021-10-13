Journal Times editorial: Facebook whistleblower testified under oath; its CEO should do the same

Her name is Frances Haugen. We hope she’ll be remembered in the years to come as the whistleblower who forced Facebook to change for the better.
In an interview televised on the CBS news program “60 Minutes” on Oct. 3, she said:
“The thing I saw at Facebook over and over again was there were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook. And Facebook, over and over again, chose to optimize for its own interests, like making more money.”
Haugen, a 37-year-old data scientist and former Facebook product manager with a degree in computer engineering and a master’s from Harvard in business, secretly copied tens of thousands of pages of Facebook internal research, one of which contained the following statement. “We have evidence from a variety of sources that hate speech, divisive political speech and misinformation on Facebook and the family of apps are affecting societies around the world.”
On Oct. 5, she testified before Congress, spending hours detailing how the social network harms young people, the New York Times reported. U.S. Sen Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., asked Haugen whether Facebook had dedicated enough resources to removing coronavirus falsehoods, noting that YouTube said in late September that it would ban all anti-vaccine misinformation.
“I do not believe Facebook, as currently structured, has the capability to stop vaccine misinformation,” Haugen said, adding that Facebook itself said that its efforts were only likely to remove “10 to 20 percent of content.”
In a virtual news conference immediately after the Oct. 5 hearing Tuesday, Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and U.S. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., were effusive in praising Haugen.
“I have rarely if ever seen or heard as credible or compelling a witness on an issue so difficult or challenging,” Blumenthal said. “Francis Haugen wants to fix Facebook, not burn it to the ground.”
Blackburn commended the witness and her preparation, noting that she was “there at the table by herself” with no need for notes. There was “no ‘we will get back to you,’ ” she said, an allusion to past congressional appearances by Facebook executives including Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s chief executive, that required follow-up answers after a hearing concluded
As often happens when whistleblowers come forward, Facebook ran what TheVerge.com aptly described as “the coward’s playbook:” Attempting to discredit Haugen.
“Today, a Senate Commerce subcommittee held a hearing with a former product manager at Facebook who worked for the company for less than two years, had no direct reports, never attended a decision-point meeting with C-level executives — and testified more than six times to not working on the subject matter in question,” read a statement from a Facebook spokeswoman, Lena Pietsch.
Blumenthal, the Times reported, acknowledged that Haugen may not have worked in certain areas, but supplemented that with thousands of pages of documents she copied from the company before leaving. “She came armed,” he said.
While aiming to smear Haugen, Facebook also said new rules for the internet were long overdue, stating that: “It is time for Congress to act.”
That’s a curious statement coming from the 800-pound gorilla of the internet. Facebook has an estimated 2.89 billion users. It’s time for Congress to act? Really, Facebook? Are you unable to take action yourselves?
That being said, we agree with Facebook.
It is time for Congress to act.
And if Facebook wants to suggest that Haugen is not credible, they can remedy that by making CEO Zuckerberg available for questioning under oath.
We’d like to hear what one of the world’s richest men is planning to do about the harm his website is causing in the world.