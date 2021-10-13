Journal Times editorial: Facebook whistleblower testified under oath; its CEO should do the same

Her name is Frances Haugen. We hope she’ll be remembered in the years to come as the whistleblower who forced Facebook to change for the better.

In an interview televised on the CBS news program “60 Minutes” on Oct. 3, she said:

“The thing I saw at Facebook over and over again was there were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook. And Facebook, over and over again, chose to optimize for its own interests, like making more money.”

Haugen, a 37-year-old data scientist and former Facebook product manager with a degree in computer engineering and a master’s from Harvard in business, secretly copied tens of thousands of pages of Facebook internal research, one of which contained the following statement. “We have evidence from a variety of sources that hate speech, divisive political speech and misinformation on Facebook and the family of apps are affecting societies around the world.”

On Oct. 5, she testified before Congress, spending hours detailing how the social network harms young people, the New York Times reported. U.S. Sen Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., asked Haugen whether Facebook had dedicated enough resources to removing coronavirus falsehoods, noting that YouTube said in late September that it would ban all anti-vaccine misinformation.