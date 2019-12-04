Journal Times editorial: Expungement of criminal records helps a person's past stay in the past

A criminal conviction follows you around after you’ve served your time in that it harms your ability to find gainful employment. It becomes an extension of your sentence.

For nonviolent youthful offenders, expungement of their record is a way to enable their past to stay in the past.

State Senate Bill 39 would allow expungement for Non-violent Class H felonies include retail theft and possession of small amounts of drugs. SB 39 also removes the age limit and the requirement that expungement be done at sentencing. It would apply for an individual who has served their sentence and to individuals whose case is closed.

Wisconsin could, should stumbling blocks arise in the Senate, look south of the state line for a way to approach expungement. As detailed in a report in Monday’s Journal Times, in Illinois’ expungement system, not all charges are eligible for expungement, and once someone has served their time, they have to stay out of trouble for a defined period of time before they can qualify for expungement.

We recognize that there will be a need for some exceptions. An employer would want to know, for example, if a prospective employee in that company’s accounting or financial services departments committed a series of burglaries in which money was stolen.