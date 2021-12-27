Journal Times editorial: Expanding the child tax credit only worsens inflation

Go to any store — the grocery store, the clothing store, the drug store – prices are going up on everything. Heck even the Dollar Tree is increasing prices and will no longer offer everything at $1.

All of these price increases are hitting families, seniors and businesses as they look at their monthly bills ticking up each month.

It could be $10 one month, $20 the next and $100 or $200 more on a heavy buying month like December. The inflation slowly adds up. For some that increase can be the difference between making bills and not making bills.

With all this inflation, some Democrats think they have the answer: We must expand the monthly child tax credit for families and send out more money.

Those Democrats insist we must keep sending them the money for their children — $250 each month for each child age 6 to 17 and $300 for each child under 6.

No! That is not the answer. At what point do the government payments end?

There were three rounds of stimulus payments that were sent directly to nearly every American. That was on top of expanded unemployment benefits, suspension of federal student loan payments and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgivable loans for businesses.

Now, after all that money was poured into the economy, people ask why inflation is happening.

The full reason for inflation is multifaceted, but the additional money sent out to everyone is a big contributing factor.

Now, to help manage the inflation, it’s highly anticipated that the Federal Reserve will be increasing interest rates, making it harder and more expensive to borrow money to make big purchases.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is the one Democrat raising alarms about inflation and the cost of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill and the continuing child tax credit.

“Inflation is real, it’s not transitory. It’s alarming. It’s going up, not down,” Manchin said.

The Biden administration however is insisting that the child tax credit “will lower costs for families and meaningfully reduce childhood poverty” according to a statement from the Treasury to Fortune.

The payments help in the short-term, but not the long-term. America is at a crossroads.

Congress needs to stop spending before we end up with the approximately 20% interest rates from the 1980s. Maybe that sounds extreme. But it did happen in the past and could happen again.

In the meantime, Congressional Democrats and the president need to understand the real effects of inflation. This is about more than just the child tax credit.

But actions must be taken one step at a time. For now the monthly child tax credit payments need to stop.

