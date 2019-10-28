Back a few years ago, soon-to-be-president Donald Trump excoriated then-President Barack Obama for issuing executive orders to implement his policies, calling them “major power grabs of authority.”
“The country wasn’t based on executive orders,” Trump told a South Carolina campaign rally in 2016. “Right now Obama goes around signing executive orders. He can’t even get along with the Democrats, and he goes around signing all these executive orders. It’s a basic disaster, you can’t do it.”
That was then, this is now.
News reports in October counted up Obama’s executive orders and compared them to President Trump at the same point in their presidencies. The president has so far issued 130 executive orders; Obama issued 108 in his first three years. (He would ultimately issue 277 before he left office.)
On its face that would look like a flip-flop by President Trump, and there is probably a bit of truth to that — but it’s much different to make comments on the campaign trail than it is to sit and make decisions in the Oval Office.
Executive orders have the force of federal law, but they can face challenges from the Supreme Court and from Congress. There are also presidential memorandums which are similar, but typically only affect one or two federal agencies.
But the truth is that executive orders are ephemeral — they are political short cuts that can be undone by the next president and the next administration with the stroke of a pen on the next executive order.
The simple fact is that both Trump and Obama have been pikers in the issuance of executive orders.
President Franklin Roosevelt, by comparison, issued 3,721 executive orders over his 12 years in office. Woodrow Wilson issued 1,803; Calvin Coolidge, 1,203; Theodore Roosevelt, 1,081; Herbert Hoover, 968; Harry S Truman, 907; William Howard Taft, 724; Warren G. Harding, 522; Dwight D. Eisenhower, 484; Ronald Reagan, 381; William J. Clinton, 364: and Richard Nixon, 346.
There is nothing inherently unconstitutional about executive orders if they fall within the powers of the presidency, but there have been some egregious directives in U.S. history. FDR used one to initiate the internment of Japanese Americans in World War II (which was upheld by Congress) and Truman tried to end a steel workers strike during the Korean War and that order was overturned by the Supreme Court.
What this tells us is that presidents throughout our history have used executive orders to pursue their policy agendas without doing the hard work of negotiating with members of the House and Senate to compromise and create long-lasting laws that withstand the years and work for all Americans.
It is much easier to pose for a photo-op with one of those presidential signing pens in hand and tell Americans they have gotten the job done. They haven’t; in many cases they have only whipsawed federal agencies in changing course for four or eight years until the next administration comes in. Two executive orders by President George W. Bush changed an executive order by predecessor Bill Clinton — and Clinton’s order had modified an executive order by Ronald Reagan which had replaced one by Jimmy Carter. Obama eliminated them all with an order of his own.
Instead of a signing pen, these presidential directives should be signed with pencils — with erasers on one end.
It’s time to give up the photo ops and the political posturing, and go to serious negotiation and respectful give and take between the president and Congress that bring more lasting results and better serve the country.
Let's face it. Since Nixon there has been more executive orders than anything. Congress, (especially today), is even more uncooperative and partisan than ever.
