Journal Times editorial: Every time an Amazon Prime button is clicked, a store closes its doors

We are officially in the best part of the year. Today, the turkeys are in the oven, there is football, parades, friends and family. And along with the holiday season, Friday, traditionally known as Black Friday, kicks of the countdown until Christmas.

Over the last decade, a lot has changed as far as shopping goes. You can order everything online — yes, even toilet paper.

But there is still nothing like going out and hitting the stores as part of holiday shopping. For many families, there is the tradition of going to visit Santa to get a photo. There is the memory of walking down the sidewalk with bags in hands and stopping to get a bite for lunch with mom.

There is the pure excitement little kids get every time they see the huge toy displays and glorious decorations. There can be stress with taking the children out to the stores for the holidays, but there is value in them picking out their own presents for grandma and grandpa and siblings.

This year, several major stores are closing or have closed: Kmart on Douglas Avenue in Caledonia, ShopKo on Washington Avenue in Racine, Bed Bath and Beyond on Highway 31 in Racine, to name a few.

That comes on top of last year’s major closures of Toys ‘R’ Us on Highway 31 and Boston Store at Regency Mall.

