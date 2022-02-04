Journal Times editorial: Evers should sign fentanyl test strip bill

Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled state Legislature don’t see eye to eye on a lot of things, but we hope the recently passed legislation to ramp up defenses against fentanyl overdoses is one where they can agree.

On Evers’ desk is a bill to allow the use of test strips to check for the presence of fentanyl – a cheap, man-made synthetic that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Illegal drug manufacturers have increasingly cut other drugs like cocaine, MDMA and oxycodone with the cheaper and deadlier fentanyl.

Unsuspecting drug buyers have no way to test the counterfeit drugs they’re buying, because fentanyl strip tests are illegal – they’re classified as drug paraphernalia.

That has led to predictable results. In December, an analysis of government data by Families Against Fentanyl, an opioid awareness organization, concluded that the synthetic drug has become the number one killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 45 – surpassing deaths from suicide, COVID-19 and car accidents for that demographic. The organization’s study said 79,000 people in that age range died from fentanyl overdoses in 2020 and 2021.

Last year the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency issued a public safety alert after finding that 10 percent of the counterfeit drugs seized in 2017 contained lethal doses of fentanyl.

Small wonder then, that state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, the chief sponsor of the Senate bill on testing strips, said: “It is becoming an epidemic. People are dying because they don’t know there’s fentanyl in it (what they’re using).”

Wanggaard said if someone wants to make the “bad decision” to buy black market oxycodone, it should not be illegal for them to find out if a much more dangerous drug is mixed in with what they bought.

We agree.

We hope the governor does, too, and puts his signature on this bill.

