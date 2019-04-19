A deal is a deal, Gov. Evers. And the Foxconn deal made with the Legislature and your predecessor is scalable — tax credits will be awarded to the Taiwan-based company only if it meets job creation and performance goals. This week you talked about revisiting the agreement because you worried it won’t hit its top-end goal of creating 13,000 jobs. That may or may not happen over the next 15 years, but it is probably dependent on U.S. tariff policies and trade sanctions against China and other factors — and the electronics maker has to have the flexibility to adjust its plans to those realities.
We agree with state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, who greeted Evers’ dithering with: “The contract is simple. If Foxconn doesn’t perform to its obligations under its contract with the state, it doesn’t receive any incentives from the state. If Foxconn underperforms, it leaves incentives on the table. What job creator, what person, would come to a state that goes back on its promises?”
Let it go, governor, before you scare away other businesses and manufacturers that might want to invest in Wisconsin.
The Racine City Council marked a milestone this week with the swearing-in of freshmen aldermen Jen Levie and Natalia Taft. For the first time in council history, Racine has more women on the city’s governing body than men — eight out of 15 members. To mark the occasion, Council President Jason Meekma read a proclamation by Mayor Cory Mason declaring April 16 “Women’s Equality Day.”
The sand dollars stay and so does a part of the name. Thumbs up to Joey and Anna LeGath, the new owners of the longtime Downtown favorite fish fry spot the Yardarm, 930 Erie St. When it reopens at the end of the month the tavern and restaurant will be renamed Joey’s Yardarm, dropping original plans to rename it “Joey’s East.”
That bit of familiarity is joined by the news that eatery will continue to offer the Parmesan-encrusted sand dollar fries — a unique and favorite area treat.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association got its ears pinned back this week when the Wisconsin District 2 Court of Appeals rejected its appeal of a judge’s ruling that allowed Waterford wrestler Hayden Halter to continue competing in the regional tournament that ultimately led him to a second state championship.
Halter had been flagged for two disputed unsportsmanlike calls in the Southern Lakes Conference tournament in February, which would have disqualified him from further competition and the WIAA said it was a referee’s judgment call and under its rules it could not be appealed once the match was done. Halter’s family then appealed to the courts where a Racine County Circuit judge issued an injunction against the suspension — allowing Halter to continue to wrestle.
The case now goes back to his court. Perhaps now the WIAA will stop flexing its muscles — and maybe they’ll leave this on the mat and develop an overdue appeals process.
Goooaall! We don’t hear that cheer too often here in Wisconsin — although there is a growing appetite and following for soccer. But you do hear it in Salzburg, Austria, and we’re hoping the cheer is heard a lot this year because the new coach of Red Bull Salzburg, Jesse Marsch, is a hometown guy. Marsch, 45, played for 14 seasons in Major League Soccer — including the U.S. men’s national team —but he got his start here in Racine where he graduated from Case High School in 1991.
After his professional playing days, he went into coaching and was head coach at New York Red Bulls and last year at RB Leipzig. The Salzburg coaching job is considered “one of the best jobs an American coach has ever had in world soccer,” according to news reports. So give up a cheer for Marsch — for reaching goals and hopefully seeing a lot more of them in Salzburg.
Does tony "scareecrow" Evers realize that companies, developers, and investors from all over the country and beyond, are listening to this a$$ clown, and start taking Wisconsin off their short list. But I have to give him a pass. The only thing he has done is suck off the government trough all his working (if you can call it that) life, with no accoutability!! Our new motto, "Wisconsin, closed to business. Taxpayers grab your ankles"!!!!
Your perspective is wrong.
The purported reason for entering into this deal was to bring jobs to the area. Foxconn has flip-flopped repeatedly as to how many jobs would be generated and the nature of those jobs. Unemployment is very low. Help Wanted signs are everywhere already.
The Village of Mt. Pleasant wasted millions of taxpayers' dollars acquiring prime farmland and families' homes to GIVE to Foxconn, land it will very likely not even need. Was an exit strategy, in the event this promise was not fulfilled, worked into the contract? Does Foxconn get to keep the 1,000 acres it's being given? The State of Wisconsin is spending millions upon millions on infrastructure upgrades that likely will not be necessary, given how Foxconn has sat on its hands and backtracked its plans.
Wisconsin citizens, particularly Racine County citizens, and more particularly Mt. Pleasant citizens, will be on the hook for years paying for all of this.
Foxconn has been less than transparent in its intentions. A couple months their spokesman stated that they would probably not even build the factory and instead would concentrate on research and engineering--which was quickly back-walked after a hasty call from President Trump to Terry Gou. Gou is now retiring as CEO. Trump is up for election in 2020. They won't be around for the fallout from all of this, so they are free to proclaim how wonderful this pig in a poke is.
Evers isn't "dithering." Foxconn is. And we are supposed to take them on faith and keep paying and paying to accommodate them. How irresponsible is that to our state?
VERY.
