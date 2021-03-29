Journal Times editorial: Evers administration doing well on COVID vaccinations

We don’t hesitate to criticize elected officials when we feel it’s warranted, so it’s only fair that we point out when we think they’ve done something well.

On Jan. 10, in this space, we published an editorial: “Gov. Evers, where is the vaccine rollout plan?” As you can tell by the headline, we were critical of the pace of preparation for COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We would urge you to focus on this priority and take some time out from your ongoing feud with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, over COVID relief legislation … Right now, focus on the vaccine rollout and show us the plan,” we wrote.

We’re here today to say: Governor, we’re happy to see the progress that has been made.

Wisconsin ranks 16th nationwide in the percentage of people who have gotten at least one dose, at 27.2%, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is ahead of the national average of 25.3%, the Associated Press reported. Wisconsin has also ranked near the top nationally in the efficiency of turning around vaccine once it is available for use.